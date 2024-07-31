Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale advances to final, Manika Batra's run ends

Updated on: 31 July,2024 10:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Indian ace Manika Batra's impressive run in the Paris Olympics 2024 ended with a 1-4 defeat against Japan's Miu Hirano in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals. India's Lovlina Borgohain qualifies for the quarter-final of the women's 75kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale advances to final, Manika Batra's run ends

Swapnil Kusale, Deepika Kumari, Manika Batra, Lovlina Borgohain (Pic: File Pic)

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale advances to final, Manika Batra's run ends
Here is India's campaign on July 31 at the Paris Olympics 2024:


Shooting



India's shooter Swapnil Kusale finished seventh in the 50m rifle 3P qualification round. With this, he sealed the final berth at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Paris Olympics 2024 finals of 50m rifle 3 positions will be held on Thursday. Kusale finished with a score of 590 (38x).


In the Paris Olympics 2024, the 50m rifle 3P campaign ended for Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar as he finished in the 11th position.

Indian shooters Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh, who began the women's trap qualification event yesterday, failed to make the cut-off for the final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Badminton

Indian badminton heavyweights PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's and men's singles events, respectively, with dominant wins at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Lakshya Sen is expected to face world number 13 HS Prannoy in an all-Indian contest. PV Sindhu is likely to be up against world number 9 Chinese He Bingjiao.

Boxing

India's Lovlina Borgohain qualifies for the quarter-final of the women's 75kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024. If she manages to secure a win against China's Li Qian, then it will ensure at least a bronze medal for India.

Table Tennis

India paddler Sreeja Akula stormed into the Round of 16 after beating her Singapore opponent Jian Zeng in the women's singles round of 32 table tennis match at the Paris Olympics 2024. She won the match by 4-2. Zeng dominated Akula in the first two games, but Sreeja later bounced back and took a lead in the third and fourth game. With the fifth game ending in Zeng's favour, Akula held her nerve to win the contest in the next game.

Indian ace Manika Batra's impressive run in the Paris Olympics 2024 ended with a 1-4 defeat against Japan's Miu Hirano in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Archery

Star Indian archer Deepika Kumari joined fellow archer Bhajan Kaur in the Round of 16 of the women's individual recurve event in the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian archer finished the first set with a nine and accumulated 29 points. Deepika's game went to shoot-off in which her rival archer Quinty Roeffen struck 8 in their only shot. Deepika's arrow was closer to the centre, which allowed her to move into the next round.

Indian archer Tarundeep Rai faced a defeat against Great Britain's Tom Hall following which he crashed out of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Equestrian

India's Anush Agarwalla's campaign in the Paris Olympics 2024 ended after he failed to qualify for the final in the individual dressage event. He and his horse, Sir Caramello Old, finished ninth in Group E with a score of 68.444

