Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen's genius behind-the-back shot wins the Internet; Watch

Updated on: 31 July,2024 03:29 PM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Sen is likley to face compatriot HS Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals. Prannoy will face Vietnam's Le Duc Phat later in the day

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen’s genius behind-the-back shot wins the Internet; Watch

Lakshya Sen in action (Pic: Screengrab/@sportwalkmedia/X)

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen’s genius behind-the-back shot wins the Internet; Watch
Lakshya Sen's clash against World No.3 Jonatan Christie at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 was nothing short of electrifying, keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats.


In this high-stakes encounter, the 22-year-old Indian delivered a moment of sheer brilliance in the opening game, a feat that could well become a defining moment in badminton history.



Amidst a relentless rally, Sen found himself in a seemingly untenable position as the shuttlecock darted back and forth at lightning speed, with both players engaged in a grueling test of endurance.


It was during this intense exchange that Sen performed an astonishing feat.

As the shuttlecock flew towards him, Sen executed a behind-the-back shot with a flick of his wrist and a deft twist of his body, leaving Christie and everyone in the arena utterly astounded. Watch the video below:

The shot was delivered with such precision and flair that it completely caught Christie off guard.

Starting from a challenging 8-2 deficit in the opening game, Lakshya Sen mounted an incredible comeback by scoring seven consecutive points, ultimately clinching Game 1 with a score of 21-18. The no-look, behind-the-back stroke was a pivotal moment, granting Sen two crucial game points and demonstrating his exceptional skill.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | ‘Likhke le loh’: Manu Bhaker’s uncle hopeful for gold in 25m pistol

However, the point was far from over. After his audacious maneuver, Sen had to maintain his focus and composure. With Christie scrambling to regain his footing, Sen employed a series of deft touches to keep his opponent off balance. Seizing the opportunity as Christie was stretched to his limits, Sen finished the point with a decisive smash, securing a game point and concluding a rally that will be remembered for years to come.

Sen is likley to face compatriot HS Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals. Prannoy will face Vietnam's Le Duc Phat later in the day.

Sen had defeated Kevin Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, in the opening Group L match on Sunday which was "deleted" after his Guatemalan opponent pulled out due to a left elbow injury.

Sen, a gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, then defeated Julien Carraggi of Belgium.

(With agency inputs)

