The only medal event scheduled is the women's Trap shooting, where Indian shooters are not currently in top positions after Day 1

Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain (Pic: AFP)

Paris Olympics 2024: India's Day 5 schedule: Lakshya Sen faces tough challenge, Lovlina in action, and more

India clinched their second medal on Tuesday as Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh delivered stellar performances to secure bronze by defeating Korea. However, on Day 5, the prospects of adding to India's medal tally seem challenging. The only medal event scheduled is the women's Trap shooting, where Indian shooters are not currently in top positions after Day 1. Nonetheless, there are significant competitions in boxing, archery, and especially badminton.

SHOOTING

50m Rifle 3-Position Men Qualification: 12:30 PM IST

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale

The 3-position rifle event, akin to a marathon in shooting, gets underway with the qualification rounds. Tomar and Kusale will aim to secure a place in the top 8.

Trap Women’s Qualification, Day 2

Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari: 12:30 PM IST (If either qualifies, the final for the medal will follow)

BADMINTON

Group Stage Men's Singles: From 1:40 PM IST

Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy

Sen faces a crucial match against Indonesian star Jonatan Christie, where the winner will advance to the knockout stages. Sindhu and Prannoy have comparatively easier matches to secure their spots.

Women’s Singles Group M: PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba: Approx. 12:50 PM IST

Men’s Singles Group L: Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie: Approx. 1:40 PM IST

Men’s Singles Group K: HS Prannoy vs Duc Phat Lee: 11:00 PM IST

TABLE TENNIS

Women’s Singles Round of 32 / Round of 16: From 2:30 PM IST

Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra

Akula aims to join Batra in the third round, with Batra being the first Indian paddler to reach this stage.

Batra will also compete later, with her opponent decided in the afternoon.

Women’s Singles Round of 32: Sreeja Akula vs Zeng Jian: 2:30 PM IST

Women’s Singles Round of 16: Manika Batra vs Zhu Chengzhu / Hui Mirano: 8:30 PM IST

BOXING

Men’s & Women’s Prelims: From 3:50 PM IST

Lovlina Borgohain, Nishant Dev

After a setback the previous day, attention shifts to Lovlina, a returning medallist from Tokyo, competing in a different weight class this time. Nishant will also begin his campaign.

Women’s 75kg Round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad: 3:50 PM IST

Men’s 71kg Round of 16: Nishant Dev vs Jose Tenorio: 12:34 AM IST (Thursday)

ARCHERY

Women’s / Men’s Individual Recurve, Round of 64: From 3:50 PM IST

Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai

With mixed results in archery up until now, veterans Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will seek to advance in the individual events.

Women’s Recurve, Round of 64: Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat: 3:56 PM IST (Round of 32 later if victorious)

Men’s Recurve, Round of 64: Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall: 9:28 PM IST (Round of 32 later if victorious)

EQUESTRIAN

Dressage Grand Prix Individual: From 2:30 PM IST

Anusha Agarwalla

Anusha Agarwalla, riding Sir Caramello Old, will compete in the Dressage Grand Prix Individual. The top two athletes from each group and the six with the next best scores (including ties) will qualify for the Individual Final.