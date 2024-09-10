Kirit Somaiya took to social media to announce his decision, stating that for the past 5 and a half years, he has been diligently working with the BJP as an ordinary member

Kirit Somaiya. File Pic

Listen to this article Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls x 00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday declined party's campaign committee appointment ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Somaiya expressed his gratitude to the BJP Maharashtra for appointing him as a member of the campaign committee. However, he has also conveyed his regret to accept the position.

Kirit Somaiya took to social media to announce his decision, stating that for the past 5 and a half years, since February 18, 2019, he has been diligently working with the BJP as an ordinary member.

I thank BJP Maharashtra for appointing Me as Member of Campaign Committee & Expressed REGRET & Inability to do the same



I wrote @cbawankule that for last 5 & 1/2 years (since 18/2/2019) I am doing BJP work as ORDINARY Member & Continue the same & will NOT join Campaign Comitee — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 10, 2024

Somaiya highlighted his commitment to continue serving the party in his current capacity rather than joining the campaign committee.

In his message to BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Kirit Somaiya reiterated his dedication to the party and his intention to maintain his role as an ordinary member.

He expressed his gratitude for the consideration but firmly stated his decision not to take on the new role.

Meanwhile, Former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday said there will be no friendly contests between the constituents of the Mahayuti in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election and winnability of a candidate will be the only yardstick to decide the allocation of seats.

Talking to reporters, Danve denied that the Mahayuti constituents--the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will declare a chief ministerial face.

"The decision regarding the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be taken only after the results of the assembly polls are out. Nobody will talk about it before the elections," the former Union minister said, according to the PTI.

Danve further rubbished speculations of a friendly contest between the BJP and NCP on some seats.

"There will not be any friendly contests among the NDA constituents. We will find an amicable solution to seat-sharing and contest accordingly. Winnability of a candidate will be the only yardstick in the seat-sharing formula," he said, as per the PTI.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is likely to be held in November.