Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Kirit Somaiya declines BJPs campaign committee appointment ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls

Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls

Updated on: 10 September,2024 05:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kirit Somaiya took to social media to announce his decision, stating that for the past 5 and a half years, he has been diligently working with the BJP as an ordinary member

Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls

Kirit Somaiya. File Pic

Listen to this article
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls
x
00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday declined party's campaign committee appointment ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.


Somaiya expressed his gratitude to the BJP Maharashtra for appointing him as a member of the campaign committee. However, he has also conveyed his regret to accept the position.



Kirit Somaiya took to social media to announce his decision, stating that for the past 5 and a half years, since February 18, 2019, he has been diligently working with the BJP as an ordinary member.


Somaiya highlighted his commitment to continue serving the party in his current capacity rather than joining the campaign committee.

In his message to BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Kirit Somaiya reiterated his dedication to the party and his intention to maintain his role as an ordinary member.

He expressed his gratitude for the consideration but firmly stated his decision not to take on the new role.

Meanwhile, Former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday said there will be no friendly contests between the constituents of the Mahayuti in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election and winnability of a candidate will be the only yardstick to decide the allocation of seats.

Talking to reporters, Danve denied that the Mahayuti constituents--the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will declare a chief ministerial face.

"The decision regarding the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be taken only after the results of the assembly polls are out. Nobody will talk about it before the elections," the former Union minister said, according to the PTI.

Danve further rubbished speculations of a friendly contest between the BJP and NCP on some seats.

"There will not be any friendly contests among the NDA constituents. We will find an amicable solution to seat-sharing and contest accordingly. Winnability of a candidate will be the only yardstick in the seat-sharing formula," he said, as per the PTI.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is likely to be held in November.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Polls kirit somaiya BJP mumbai news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK