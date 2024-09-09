Speaking to reporters about the incident, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted the Audi car was registered in the name of his son Sanket

Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File Pic

A luxury Audi car owned by Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son hit several vehicles in the early hours of Monday in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur, the officials said, reported the PTI.

Following the incident, the driver and one more occupant of the car were detained and their medical examination was being conducted, a police official said.

According to the Sitabuldi police station official, the Audi car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car at 1 am and then with a moped, leaving two youth riding it injured, as per the PTI.

"The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Two occupants, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by those in the Polo car," he said.

"The duo was taken to Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over for further probe to Sitabuldi police. The medical examination of driver Arjun Hawre and occupant Chittamwar is in progress. Driver Hawre could be placed under arrest at any time ," he said, according to the PTI.

The official said that the occupants of the Audi car were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place, adding the medical examination will include blood tests for alcohol detection.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted the Audi car was registered in the name of his son Sanket.

"Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police official. The law must be equal for all," the senior BJP leader said.

"A case of rash driving and other offences was registered on the complaint of Sonkamble. No action has been taken so far against Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge," the official said, according to the PTI.

"We are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the chain of events, after which further action on all aspects, including other occupants, will follow," he said.

