Breaking News
Two killed, two injured after motorcycle crashes into road divider in Thane
Man who returned from abroad tests positive for Mpox
Woman kills mother-in-law over property dispute in Nagpur, held
Autorickshaw driver held for molesting student in Kalyan
Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule's son's car hits several vehicles in Nagpur
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankules sons Audi hits several vehicles in Nagpur driver detained

Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule's son's Audi hits several vehicles in Nagpur; driver detained

Updated on: 09 September,2024 10:19 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Speaking to reporters about the incident, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted the Audi car was registered in the name of his son Sanket

Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule's son's Audi hits several vehicles in Nagpur; driver detained

Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule's son's Audi hits several vehicles in Nagpur; driver detained
x
00:00

A luxury Audi car owned by Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son hit several vehicles in the early hours of Monday in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur, the officials said, reported the PTI.


Following the incident, the driver and one more occupant of the car were detained and their medical examination was being conducted, a police official said.



According to the Sitabuldi police station official, the Audi car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car at 1 am and then with a moped, leaving two youth riding it injured, as per the PTI.


"The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Two occupants, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by those in the Polo car," he said.

"The duo was taken to Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over for further probe to Sitabuldi police. The medical examination of driver Arjun Hawre and occupant Chittamwar is in progress. Driver Hawre could be placed under arrest at any time ," he said, according to the PTI.

The official said that the occupants of the Audi car were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place, adding the medical examination will include blood tests for alcohol detection.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted the Audi car was registered in the name of his son Sanket.

"Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police official. The law must be equal for all," the senior BJP leader said.

"A case of rash driving and other offences was registered on the complaint of Sonkamble. No action has been taken so far against Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge," the official said, according to the PTI.

"We are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the chain of events, after which further action on all aspects, including other occupants, will follow," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra BJP nagpur Accident Crime News India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK