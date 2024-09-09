The accused made the murder appear like a case of death due to heart attack, an official said

A 33-year-old woman and her two relatives were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering her mother-in-law over a property dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The accused woman allegedly paid her two male cousins to carry out the murder, and the 54-year-old victim was strangled on August 28, an official from Ajini police station said.

The accused made it appear like the victim had died of a heart attack, and the murder came to light ten days after the last rites, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged on Sunday, the police arrested Vaishali Akhilesh Raut, her cousins Ritesh Prakash Hiwse (27), and Shrikant alias Sameer Narendra Hiwse (21), both residents of Pandhurna district of Madhya Pradesh, for the murder of Sunita Omkar Raut, a resident of Mitra Nagar, he said, according to the PTI.

Neighbours reported injuries on Sunita's body and inconsistencies in the circumstances of her death, the official said.

Sunita had recently sold a plot of land for Rs 60 lakh, which her widowed daughter-in-law had wanted, he said.

The official said investigations found suspicious activity on the accused woman's phone, and some financial transactions suggested foul play.

Vaishali had reportedly paid Rs 2 lakh to her cousins to carry out the murder, he said.

The trio were booked under sections 103(1) (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, the news agency reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Palghar Police in Maharashtra have arrested a couple and another member of their family for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday, as per the PTI.

The victim, identified as Gajanan Ganpat Davne, was brutally assaulted on Friday evening, leading to his death, he said.

An altercation took place between the victim's family and the accused following a long-standing dispute over an approach road near their homes at a locality in Talasari area of the district, the official from Gholwad police station said.

The accused allegedly beat up the victim and hit him with a wooden stick, inflicting multiple injuries, including on his eyes, nose and private parts, he said.

The victim's son later rushed him to a hospital in Umbargaon where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, the official said.

Following a complaint by the victim's son, the police arrested a man, his wife and his brother residing in the neighbourhood on Saturday.

(with PTI inputs)