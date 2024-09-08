The boys were swept away in the Sur river on Saturday morning and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) retrieved their bodies after nearly 24 hours

Two 13-year-old boys drowned in a river after entering the water for a swim in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The boys were swept away in the Sur river on Saturday morning and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) retrieved their bodies after nearly 24 hours.

According to the PTI, the boys--Rohan Subhash Sausakde and Rushabh Rajendra Gadge, both from Mahadula village and Class 8 students at Sri Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Vidyalaya, had ventured into the water to swim.

However, Rohan began to drown. Seeing his friend in trouble, Rushabh tried to save him, but both got swept away, the official said, as per the PTI.

NDRF personnel launched a search but suspended it on Saturday evening due to fading light. The search resumed on Sunday morning and rescuers fished out the bodies of the two boys, said the official from Ramtek police station.

Search underway as man gets swept away in river in Thane district of Maharashtra

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have launched a massive search operation after a man got swept away in a river, an official said on Sunday, as per the PTI.

The man who was identified as Bhaskar Padhir, and one Ruchika Pawar reportedly tried to cross the Vaitarna river in Shahapur on Saturday when the water level suddenly rose, the PTI reported.

Bhaskar Padhir saved Ruchika Pawar from strong river currents, helping locals to pull her to safety. However, the swirling waters dragged him away and he went missing later, the official said, according to the PTI.

The locals from Sawarde village in Thane district of Maharashtra have alleged that the accident occurred due to an unannounced release of water from the Middle Vaitarna dam.

The locals later also protested at the dam for the unannounced water discharge and the incident, the news agency reported on Sunday.

A search operation was underway to locate Bhaskar Padhir, while an investigation is being carried out to ascertain if there was any negligence on the part of the dam staff, officials said.

