Aaditya Thackeray, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that with the passing away of Ratan Tata sir, not just India, but humanity has lost a compassionate leader.

Ratan Tata/ File Photo/ PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that with the passing of Ratan Tata, humanity had lost a compassionate leader and such fine souls are rare. Thackeray, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "With the passing away of Ratan Tata sir, not just India, but humanity has lost a compassionate leader. (He was) A business tycoon who also excelled at philanthropy."

With the passing away of Ratan Tata sir, not just India, but humanity has lost a compassionate leader.

A business tycoon who also excelled at philanthropy.



"I will always remember him, not just for his commitment to business and philanthropy, or only for his compassion for animals, but also his humility that I witnessed every time I met him. Such fine souls are rare. May god give peace to his soul," Thackeray added in his post.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said the country had lost a true patriot with Ratan Tata's demise. "He was a man who cared for every creature around him," Danve added.

Ratan Tata's demise: Well-wishers throng to NCPA lawns to pay their last respect

Well-wishers and prominent personalities from all walks of life have thronged to the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns at Nariman Point in South Mumbai to pay their last respects to Ratan Tata. His mortal remains have been kept there for public viewing before it is taken on its final journey at 4 pm. Many laid floral wreaths by his remains.

A Tata Trust statement read, "We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on their final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites."

The Marine Drive road has been closed beyond the Oberoi Hotel as the Mumbai Police has cordoned off the road leading to NCPA Lawns.

Ratan Tata's demise: Industrialist's funeral to be held with full state honours

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, died in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 86.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the veteran industrialist's last rites on behalf of the Indian government. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

According to an official statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, the state government has announced one day of mourning in memory of Ratan Tata.

"All government buildings will have the national flag at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programme of the government will be held today. Ratan Tata's funeral will be conducted with all state honours," the CMO of Maharashtra said.

Ratan Tata's death has been condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers from practically every state.

Rata Tata, born in Mumbai on December 28, 1937, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, India's two largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic foundations. From 1991 until his retirement in 2012, he served as chairman of Tata Sons, the Tata Group's holding company. Then he was named Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award.

With ANI inputs