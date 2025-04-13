Despite being on opposite sides of Maharashtra’s political divide, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar were seen together at a Rayat Shikshan Sanstha council meeting in Satara, where key educational initiatives were announced

In what marks a rare public appearance together since their political fallout, veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, shared the dais at an official event in Satara on Saturday, according to PTI.

This was the second occasion in the week where the estranged family members were spotted in each other's company. Just two days earlier, on Thursday, Sharad Pawar had attended the engagement ceremony of Ajit Pawar’s younger son, Jay Pawar, held near Pune — an event that had already sparked speculation about possible reconciliations within the Pawar family.

Despite being blood relatives, the two leaders remain on opposing ends of Maharashtra’s political spectrum. Ajit Pawar, who leads the original Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had caused a significant political stir in 2023 when he led a factional rebellion against his uncle and aligned himself with the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government in the state. Since then, political observers have closely tracked every encounter between the two, given the complex mix of familial ties and political rivalry that now defines their relationship.

The leaders came together in Satara for a meeting of the Managing Council of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, which was held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji College premises. Sharad Pawar, who presides over the organisation, took to social media following the meeting to highlight the key decisions taken by the council.

“The Managing Council has resolved to launch a monthly magazine titled Rayat. This magazine aims to carry diverse and informative articles spanning education, science, technology, health, literature, sports, social issues, art, culture, and global affairs,” Pawar stated. He added that the magazine’s intent is to ensure this content reaches a wide and engaged audience.

Furthermore, the council also decided to introduce new-age educational courses focused on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, and 3D Printing. Sharad Pawar mentioned that a dedicated ‘Centre of Excellence’ will be established in Satara as part of this initiative.

“These are all part of our visionary roadmap. I express my gratitude to all members of the Managing Council for their continued cooperation,” said Pawar.

(With inputs from PTI)