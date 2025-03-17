The growth rate of agriculture in 2023-24 was 3.3 per cent, which surged to 8.7 per cent owing to the financial strength provided to the farmers, the finance minister informed the house

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was speaking on the floor of the House in the Maharashtra legislature on Monday. Pic/X

Listen to this article Ajit Pawar outlines roadmap for agriculture, industrial sectors in Maharashtra x 00:00

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday has outlined the roadmap for the agriculture and industry sectors as well as for achieving the 1 trillion dollar economy target. While speaking on the floor of the house, Pawar said that investments worth Rs 15,72,654 crore will be coming to Maharashtra soon, which will create 16 lakh jobs in the state. Pawar, who is also the state's deputy Chief Minister, was replying to a debate in the Lower House of the legislature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture

The growth rate of agriculture in 2023-24 was 3.3 per cent, which surged to 8.7 per cent owing to the financial strength provided to the farmers, the finance minister informed the house.

He also stated that several initiatives have been taken for the agricultural sector. These include introducing AI (artificial intelligence) technology in agriculture, as well as the 'Jal Yukt Shivar' and 'One Taluka One Market' schemes, River Linking Projects for irrigation, Maharashtra Irrigation Improvement Programme, Bamboo cultivation, and the Marathwada Water Grid for farmers in Marathwada.

In the next two years, the state will spend Rs 500 crore for the adoption of AI in crop planning, he said, asserting that the use of technology in the sector will help Maharashtra's farmers prosper.

"The government is facing pressure, and there is a slight increase in the deficit... but thoughtfully, we have decided to provide free electricity to 45 lakh agricultural pumps," said Pawar, adding that during the pandemic, it was the agricultural sector that had saved the state.

"Therefore, we consider farmers and agriculture to be an important component of the state's priorities. For this reason, I have made a significant provision of Rs 9,700 crore for the agricultural sector in this budget," he said.

Industry

The Deputy CM also spoke about the reforms taking place in the industrial sector.

"The state already has a conducive environment for investment. Today, we are at the top in the country in terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Recently, the Chief Minister went to Davos. As a result of the agreements made there, an investment of Rs 15,72,654 crore will be coming to Maharashtra in the coming period and 16 lakh jobs will be created. Through the 'Make in Maharashtra' initiative, we are going to introduce a new industrial policy to attract investments. As a result, we have set a target of Rs 40 lakh crore investment and the creation of 50 lakh jobs in the next five years," he said.

Pawar also assured that the government is taking "full precautions" to ensure that foreign investment and industries do not leave the state.

According to Pawar, Maharashtra's GDP (Gross State Domestic Product) growth has nearly doubled in the past five years.

"The GDP growth rate is around an average of 12 per cent. In the past five years, it has increased by Rs 23 lakh crore. This means, in five years, the GDP has nearly doubled. The state’s GDP grows by approximately 10 per cent every year. Now, we are trying to increase the growth rate to 14 to 15 per cent," he said.

Pawar also said that the state is gearing up for massive projects such as the expansion of the JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust). "Through this, Maharashtra will see massive investment, millions of jobs will be created, and auxiliary businesses will emerge. The international airport in Navi Mumbai will be operational in a few days. We are setting up ports in various locations. The metro network is being developed in the state's metropolitan areas. Various industrial clusters are being formed. These infrastructure projects have created a supportive environment for industries in the state. As a result, foreign investment is being attracted to our state in large amounts. Maharashtra is receiving top priority for foreign investment," he informed.