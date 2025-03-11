Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar presents a Rs 7.20 lakh crore budget, emphasising infrastructure development and inclusive provisions for all sections of society.

File Pic

Listen to this article "No one left out in Maharashtra budget": Deputy CM Ajit Pawar x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has commended the state budget, stating that it prioritises financial growth while ensuring that every section of society is included.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the Rs 7.20 lakh crore budget in the state assembly on Monday, Pawar emphasised that substantial allocations have been made for infrastructure development while continuing previously launched welfare schemes.

According to ANI, Pawar stated, "The budget we have presented this time is aimed at ensuring that Maharashtra progresses financially. We have made provisions for comprehensive development. The schemes initiated in our previous tenure, such as Ladli Behena and the waiver of electricity charges for farmers, have been retained. Additionally, we have ensured that maximum funds are allocated for infrastructure."

Pawar further highlighted that every section of society, including tribals, Scheduled Castes, farmers, labourers, and women, has been accounted for in the budget.

"For the first time in Maharashtra’s history, we have presented a budget of Rs 7.20 lakh crore. We have increased allocations for tribal communities by 40 per cent and for Scheduled Castes by 42 per cent. No one in Maharashtra has been excluded—whether it be women, boys, girls, farmers, or workers. There are provisions for all," he added, as per ANI reports.

Additionally, Pawar outlined the long-term vision of the budget, noting that it has been structured with Maharashtra’s development over the next five years in mind. He emphasised that following their victory in the recent assembly elections, the government has laid out a strategic roadmap for the state’s progress.

"We have strived to provide a balanced budget. Those with financial expertise will acknowledge that this budget has been designed with a focus on Maharashtra’s next five years. The last budget was presented before the elections. Following our decisive electoral victory and the mandate for a five-year term, we have developed a comprehensive plan for the state's future," Pawar stated, according to ANI.

The budget's emphasis on continuity, infrastructure expansion, and inclusivity underscores the government's commitment to sustained economic growth while addressing the needs of all communities across Maharashtra. ANI reports that the state government remains confident in its roadmap, ensuring that ongoing projects and newly introduced initiatives contribute to Maharashtra’s overall progress.

(With inputs from ANI)