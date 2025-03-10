Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented Maharashtra’s budget for 2025-26, outlining key policies on investment, employment, infrastructure, and economic growth

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar tabled the state budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly today. Focused on infrastructure, agriculture, and social welfare, the budget outlines key allocations and policy measures. Here are the major highlights:

Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance & Planning Minister Ajit Pawar paid floral tributes to the statue of Maharashtra’s revered figure, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, before presenting the state's budget for 2025-26 in the legislative assembly today (March 10).

Investment and employment growth

Maharashtra continues to lead in industrial development and foreign direct investment. At the World Economic Forum in Davos (January 2025), the state government signed MoUs with 63 companies, which will bring investments of ₹15.72 lakh crore and generate approximately 16 lakh jobs.

100-day action plan for government efficiency

Following the formation of the Mahayuti government, a seven-point action plan was implemented for various ministries and regional offices. This includes website development, ease of living, sanitation, public grievance redressal, office facilities, investment promotion, and regional office visits. An independent evaluation will assess implementation, and the best-performing offices will be recognized.

New industrial policy 2025

Maharashtra’s new industrial policy, set to be announced soon, aims to attract ₹40 lakh crore in investment and create 50 lakh jobs over five years. Additionally, policies for space & defense production, electronics, gems & jewelry, MSMEs, and circular economy will be introduced.

Boosting exports

The Maharashtra Export Promotion Policy 2023 has led to the establishment of 37 Special Economic Zones, 8 agricultural export zones, and 27 export-oriented industrial parks. The state's contribution to India's total exports has reached 15.4%. In 2023-24, Maharashtra exported goods worth ₹5.56 lakh crore, and in 2024-25 (until November 2024), exports stood at ₹3.58 lakh crore.

Logistics development

The Maharashtra Logistics Policy 2024 aims to develop over 10,000 acres of dedicated logistics infrastructure, generating approximately 5 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region as a global growth hub

Plans are in place to develop Mumbai as an international economic hub. Seven international business centers will be built in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Kurla-Worli, Wadala, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai, Kharghar, and Virar-Boisar. The goal is to increase Mumbai's economy from $140 billion to $300 billion by 2030 and $1.5 trillion by 2047.

Balanced regional development

A collective incentive scheme proposes a grant of ₹6,400 crore for 2025-26 to encourage balanced development across Maharashtra.

Power sector reforms

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission to fix electricity tariffs for the next five years. Planned initiatives will help save ₹1.13 lakh crore in power purchase costs, leading to lower industrial electricity tariffs compared to other states.

Bangalore-Mumbai Industrial Corridor

Land acquisition for the Bangalore-Mumbai Industrial Corridor is in progress. This project will boost industrialization in drought-prone regions and create employment opportunities.

Technical Textile Mission

Maharashtra will establish the Maharashtra Technical Textile Mission, positioning the state as a global hub for technical textiles, benefiting cotton farmers in Vidarbha.

Support for handloom weavers

An "Urban Haat" center will be set up in Nagpur to promote and support handloom weavers.

Ease of doing business

The Maharashtra Industry, Trade & Investment Facilitation Act was implemented in July 2023 to support businesses. Entrepreneurs can now access 141 services from 17 departments through the ‘Maitri’ online portal.

Innovation City in Navi Mumbai

A 250-acre ‘Innovation City’ will be developed in Navi Mumbai to create employment opportunities for the youth and position Maharashtra as a leader in new enterprises.

Skill development for women

The Maharashtra State Skill University, in collaboration with Microsoft, is training 10,000 women in artificial intelligence and related skills.

Infrastructure investments

Recognizing that every ₹1 investment in infrastructure contributes ₹2.5-3.5 to the state’s GDP, Maharashtra plans record investments in aviation, railways, metro, highways, waterways, port development, irrigation, energy, transport, and communication over the next five years.

Maritime Development Policy 2023

The Maharashtra Maritime Development Policy 2023 provides exemptions on land ownership charges, non-agricultural taxes, electricity charges, and stamp duty for port development.

Tourism and infrastructure development

A skaywalk will be constructed at Koynanagar, Taluka Patan, Satara district , along with the beautification of Nehru Udyan .

at , along with the beautification of . The first phase of the Jalparyatan Project in Munavale, Taluka Jawali, Satara district , is now open to tourists.

in , is now open to tourists. The Koyna Jalparyatan Project in Helwak, Satara district , has been approved.

in , has been approved. A glass skywalk will be built at Malshej Ghat in Murbad, Thane district, to enhance tourism in the region.