The 84-year-old politician recently addressed an event at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune on Thursday, where he struggled with coughing throughout his 18-minute speech

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. (Pic/Kirti Surve Parade)

Listen to this article Sharad Pawar’s public events cancelled for next 4 days due to health issues, says NCP x 00:00

All scheduled public engagements of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar over the next four days are cancelled as he is experiencing speaking difficulty due to cough, a party leader said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 84-year-old politician recently addressed an event at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune on Thursday, where he struggled with coughing throughout his 18-minute speech.

"Sharad Pawarji is experiencing difficulty in speaking due to persistent cough, as a result of which all his scheduled programmes over the next four days have been cancelled," said Prashant Jagtap, Pune city NCP (SP) president.

Don’t think Uddhav will take extreme stand: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed the hope that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray would not take any extreme stand after the latter hinted at his outfit going solo in the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra.

He maintained that though Thackeray has expressed his opinion on fighting local body polls, other constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) feel the issue should be resolved amicably among allies. The MVA comprises the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, the former Union minister said the Maharashtra government signing MoUs with Indian companies at Davos during the World Economic Forum and projecting them as investment was misleading.

“Uddhav Thackeray had also expressed sentiments about going solo in the elections. Two days ago, he had a detailed discussion with me regarding this and what he said on Thursday during a Shiv Sena melava [gathering] reflects his opinion. But I do not think he will take any extreme stand,” said Pawar when asked about Thackeray's comments.

Addressing workers on the 99th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday, Thackeray said he has been talking to the party rank and file and they want the party to contest the upcoming local body polls independently.

“Are you ready to show the traitors their place? Elections are yet to be announced. Let me see your preparations and I will decide as per your wish. I will decide at the appropriate time,” the former CM told the workers.

(With agency inputs)