Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has called for the Bharat Ratna to be conferred on Balasaheb Thackeray, highlighting his contributions to Maharashtra and the Marathi people.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday strongly advocated that Balasaheb Thackeray, the late founder of Shiv Sena, should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. The demand came on the occasion of Balasaheb’s birth anniversary.

“Balasaheb Thackeray should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna award. He established Shiv Sena and fought tirelessly for the rights of the Marathi people,” Raut stated, as per ANI.

He further criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their tributes to Balasaheb on social media, arguing that real respect would come through acknowledging the Shiv Sena leader’s contributions by conferring him with the prestigious award.

“PM Modi and Amit Shah tried to dismantle the party, and now they tweet to pay homage on his birthday. If individuals like Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis post tributes to Balasaheb on X, it is nothing short of hypocrisy. Shiv Sena was the soul of Balasaheb Thackeray, and it has been attacked by these very people,” Raut remarked, according to ANI.

Raut lauded Balasaheb as an unparalleled leader whose legacy remains unmatched. “Leaders like Balasaheb Thackeray will not be born again in this country. He transformed ordinary citizens into leaders. He never aspired for any official position yet emerged as a towering figure in Indian politics. On the contrary, what has the BJP done? They have fragmented the party for their own benefit,” the Sena-UBT leader added, ANI reports.

He emphasised that bestowing the Bharat Ratna on Balasaheb would carry far more significance than ceremonial tributes on social media. “Conferring the Bharat Ratna will be a true homage, not empty gestures on Twitter,” Raut asserted.

Balasaheb Thackeray, a formidable political figure, founded the Shiv Sena with a mission to champion the rights of the Marathi people and the Hindu community. His leadership left a profound impact on Maharashtra’s political landscape and the cultural pride of its citizens.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to Balasaheb on his birth anniversary.

“I pay homage to Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected and remembered for his commitment to public welfare and Maharashtra's development. He was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)