The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said that the first phase of the works for the memorial has been completed. This memorial will be a sustainable and energy-efficient structure and will include an administration building, entrance

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Worli legislator Aaditya, inspected the ongoing work for the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial, which will come up at the Mumbai Mayor's official residence in Dadar. They were accompanied by former Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai.

The trio addressed a press conference after inspecting the works and said the memorial will be ready by January 2026. "The first phase of the works is over and the second will begin soon," Thackeray said, adding that the memorial is being constructed keeping in mind the heritage status of the Mayor's bungalow as well as the environmental concerns, as the structure is coming up near the Arabian Sea.

Thackeray also said that the party has not left the late Sena supremo's ideology, adding, "Those who believe in Balasaheb's ideology can visit the memorial. But those who have abandoned Balasaheb's principles cannot take any credit for the memorial."

In the first phase, a museum is being constructed at the old bungalow of the Mumbai Mayor by upgrading the heritage building. This memorial will be a sustainable and energy-efficient structure and will include an administration building, entrance block, a heritage enrichment and preservation centre, an interpretation centre etc. The structure will have state-of-the-art construction technology to build green compliance structure close to the sea, which respects heritage but also forges a new architecture.

The maximum portion of this building is underground, and comprise a state-of-the-art museum, archive, auditorium, buffer tank, underground tank, sewage treatment plant and rain water harvesting tank etc.

The second phase will include information and technology-related elements such as hardware and support services, technology, lasers how, digital mapping projection, storytelling, film, virtual reality, audiovisual elements, technical elements, etc.

Sena (UBT) leader files police complaint over video 'defaming' Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut on Friday filed a police complaint after a video of a raid at a dance bar, being falsely linked to party colleague Aaditya Thackeray, surfaced, an officer said.

According to the officer, the purported video was shot at a dance bar in the Andheri area of Mumbai. It shows a few women emerging from a cavity created inside the premises after police action, news agency PTI reported.

However, the text superimposed on the visual claims that the place is a "cafe" owned by Thackeray, Raut said in his complaint, adding that content was intentionally created and shared on social media to defame the former Maharashtra Minister.

The cyber police of the Mumbai Crime Branch has initiated an inquiry into the video and further action is being taken, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)