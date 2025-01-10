The victims are Shobha Rekhari and Bina Bhatt, who reside at Hill View Society in Andheri West. Both women were injured and admitted to the hospital. The Amboli police are investigating the exact motive behind the robbery and determining how much valuable property was stolen from the house

The police are also suspecting the involvement of additional people in the crime. Representation pic/iSTOCK

The Amboli police arrested three cooks from Hyderabad for plotting a robbery at the home of a 74-year-old woman on Tuesday afternoon. The main accused, Ajit Mukhiya, brutally attacked two elderly women on his very first day of work and then fled the scene. The police also found the other two accused standing outside the house during the incident.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 3.30 pm at Hill View Apartment. Mukhiya had been newly hired as a cook that day, and it was his first day on the job. He served food to the homeowners around 3 pm, and they later went to rest. A police officer said, “CCTV footage revealed two more accused, Vishnu Mukhiya and Saroj Mukhiya, were involved in this case. Both had previously worked as cooks at this house but had left the job. They had planned the robbery, and during the incident, they were on a conference call with each other.”

The officer added, “On Tuesday at around 3.30 pm, Shobha heard Bina screaming and rushed toward her. She found the servant, Ajit Mukhiya, attacking Bina with an iron pestle. When Shobha tried to intervene, the accused also injured her. The attacker immediately fled the premises, leaving both women injured. They called the police right away, and both women were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

During the investigation, police discovered that Ajit Mukhiya had planned the robbery with the other two, who had previously worked at the house and left. The police suspect that the trio intended to rob the entire house after injuring the two elderly women. After the incident, Ajit Mukhiya escaped to Hyderabad with two of his friends. The police traced the other two accused through CCTV footage and call records linked to Mukhiya and apprehended them. The police are also suspecting the involvement of additional people in the crime.