Sanjay Raut questioned Delhi LG's timing of raising concerns over the alleged involvement of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in criminal activities

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan attack case: Sanjay Raut slams BJP; holds Amit Shah responsible for influx of Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday morning accused the BJP of trying to "turn the tide" ahead of civic polls in Mumbai while asserting that Mumbai remains a safe city, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raut further accused the BJP of raising the "Bangladeshi issue" each time before elections. The responsibility lies with Union Home Minister Amit Shah if there was an influx of Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai, he said.

"The security is fine in Mumbai. BJP apni hawa bana rahi hai...jab bhi kuch hota hai to Bangladeshi ka mudda layenge..abhi chunaav aya na Mumbai ka (BJP was trying to turn the tide...they raise the Bangladeshi issue whenever anything happens in Mumbai...now that elections are coming). If there are Bangladeshis in Mumbai, then who is responsible? The Union Home Minister. What are the Union Home Minister and Defence Minister doing?" Raut remarked during a press conference.

The Sena (UBT) leader said they (BJP) are worried about Bangladeshi only during the elections while reacting to a letter written by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena raising concerns over the alleged involvement of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in criminal activities. The senior leader questioned LG's timing of writing the letter, saying that the BJP government has been in power for 10 years.

"They are worried about the Bangladeshis at the time of the elections. Why did they not think of it earlier? They have been in power and they must answer how Rohingyas and Bangladeshis entered our country. The LG is writing letters now, could he not see the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in the last 10 years?" Raut said.

The Delhi LG's letter came following the attack on Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai where a Bangladeshi national was implicated in a house break-in and assault. He wrote a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner and directed the launch of a special mission to identify such infiltrators, ANI stated.

Meanwhile, Raut earlier attacked the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan and expressed his concerns about the safety of the common people.

The UBT MP questioned Maharashtra's Home Minister on the prevailing law and order situation in the state. According to ANI, Raut further claimed that such incidents are happening on a "daily basis" in slum areas but this incident came to light because a celebrity was attacked.

(With inputs from ANI)