The Shiv Sena (UBT) had targeted the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government over the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan and questioned the regime's ability to ensure security for celebrities and locals in Mumbai

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar. (Pic/ X)

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan attack case: Ashish Shelar dares Uddhav Thackeray to confront Mamata Banerjee over Bangladesh infiltration x 00:00

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday accused Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) of "hypocrisy" for political gain over the issue of illegal immigration of Bangladeshis in the Saif Ali Khan attack issue, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s stinging attack came a day after police arrested a Bangladeshi national for allegedly stabbing the actor at his residence in Bandra last week.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had targeted the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government over the Saif Ali Khan attack case and had questioned the state's ability to ensure security for people and celebrities in Mumbai.

Shelar, who heads the Mumbai BJP unit, dared Thackeray to confront West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the illegal immigration of Bangladeshis and her opposition to the deployment of the BSF on the border, PTI stated.

"Illegal immigration of Bangladeshi citizens does not occur in states like Assam and Tripura, where the BJP is in power. It is happening in Mamata Didi's West Bengal. Why Uddhav Thackeray has not confronted her about this illegal immigration? She opposes the deployment of the Border Security Forces in her state," Shelar stated on his social media handle X.

The IT and Cultural Affairs Minister said Bangladeshi infiltrators have already reached Bandra (West) and it would not be long till they reach Bandra (East).

"So, stop this hypocrisy for political gain," he said in his post.

The Bandra (West) and Bandra (East) assembly constituencies in Mumbai are represented by BJP leader Shelar himself and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai, respectively.

महाराष्ट्रात ! चमत्कार !!

भोंदू हिंदुत्ववाद्यांचे ऐका नवे फुत्कार !!



◆बांग्लादेशी घुसखोर

बांद्रयापर्यंत आले म्हणून उबाठाचे "छोटे आणि मोठे" आज केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमितभाई शाह यांच्या नावाने बोटं मोडत आहेत...?



◆वरुन आम्ही हिंदुत्व सोडले नाही म्हणून नेहमीच्या फुसक्या सोडायला पण… — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) January 20, 2025

"Witness the situation in Maharashtra, observe the new outbursts of pseudo-Hindutvavadis. Bangladeshi infiltrators have made their way to Bandra, yet the Thackeray faction's leaders are busy blaming Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Additionally, they continue to make their usual hollow claims about not abandoning Hindutva," Shelar added in his post.

The police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who changed his name to Vijay Das, a week after he allegedly stabbed the actor inside his apartment during a burglary bid in Mumbai, PTI stated.

(With inputs from PTI)