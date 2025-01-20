Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Saif Ali Khan attack case Ashish Shelar dares Uddhav Thackeray to confront Mamata Banerjee over Bangladesh infiltration

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Ashish Shelar dares Uddhav Thackeray to confront Mamata Banerjee over Bangladesh infiltration

Updated on: 20 January,2025 08:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had targeted the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government over the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan and questioned the regime's ability to ensure security for celebrities and locals in Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Ashish Shelar dares Uddhav Thackeray to confront Mamata Banerjee over Bangladesh infiltration

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar. (Pic/ X)

Listen to this article
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Ashish Shelar dares Uddhav Thackeray to confront Mamata Banerjee over Bangladesh infiltration
x
00:00

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday accused Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) of "hypocrisy" for political gain over the issue of illegal immigration of Bangladeshis in the Saif Ali Khan attack issue, news agency PTI reported.


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s stinging attack came a day after police arrested a Bangladeshi national for allegedly stabbing the actor at his residence in Bandra last week.


The Shiv Sena (UBT) had targeted the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government over the Saif Ali Khan attack case and had questioned the state's ability to ensure security for people and celebrities in Mumbai.


Shelar, who heads the Mumbai BJP unit, dared Thackeray to confront West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the illegal immigration of Bangladeshis and her opposition to the deployment of the BSF on the border, PTI stated.

"Illegal immigration of Bangladeshi citizens does not occur in states like Assam and Tripura, where the BJP is in power. It is happening in Mamata Didi's West Bengal. Why Uddhav Thackeray has not confronted her about this illegal immigration? She opposes the deployment of the Border Security Forces in her state," Shelar stated on his social media handle X.

The IT and Cultural Affairs Minister said Bangladeshi infiltrators have already reached Bandra (West) and it would not be long till they reach Bandra (East).

"So, stop this hypocrisy for political gain," he said in his post.

The Bandra (West) and Bandra (East) assembly constituencies in Mumbai are represented by BJP leader Shelar himself and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai, respectively.

"Witness the situation in Maharashtra, observe the new outbursts of pseudo-Hindutvavadis. Bangladeshi infiltrators have made their way to Bandra, yet the Thackeray faction's leaders are busy blaming Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Additionally, they continue to make their usual hollow claims about not abandoning Hindutva," Shelar added in his post.

The police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who changed his name to Vijay Das, a week after he allegedly stabbed the actor inside his apartment during a burglary bid in Mumbai, PTI stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ashish shelar uddhav thackeray saif ali khan BJP Shiv Sena bandra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK