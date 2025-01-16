West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. She hopes justice will be served and wishes the actor a speedy recovery. The shocking incident has raised questions about celebrity security in Mumbai.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed deep concern over the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, which left him with six injuries. The incident has sparked widespread shock and condemnation, with Banerjee offering her prayers for the actor’s speedy recovery and voicing confidence that justice will be served.

Sharing her thoughts on social media platform ‘X’, Banerjee stated, “It's very concerning to hear about the attack on noted actor Saif Ali Khan. I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable. My thoughts and prayers are with Sharmila Di, Kareena Kapoor, and the entire family during this difficult time.”

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s team later issued an official statement confirming that the actor is out of danger and recovering post-surgery. “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident,” the statement read.

The team also expressed gratitude to the doctors and staff at Lilavati Hospital, where Khan is being treated, specifically mentioning Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, and Dr Leena Jain for their care.

According to ANI, the shocking incident occurred at Saif Ali Khan’s residence in the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building in Bandra. An intruder reportedly entered the premises and confronted the actor’s maid. When Saif intervened to diffuse the situation, the altercation turned physical, leaving the actor with six stab wounds, two of which were deep, including one near his spine. Doctors identified a foreign object near the spine during treatment.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital, revealed that Saif was brought to the hospital at 3 am on Thursday. “He suffered six stab wounds, two of them deep, but he is stable and recovering,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9, stated, “The investigation is underway. Details cannot be disclosed at this time.”

Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit also condemned the attack. Speaking to ANI, he said, “The attack on film star Saif Ali Khan in his own house is a matter of concern. IFTDA condemns this attack. The question is about the security of the building—how an intruder managed to reach the 12th floor and enter the house. This needs thorough investigation, which the Mumbai Police is very capable of handling.”

