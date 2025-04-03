Acting on a tip-off, police along with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) intercepted constable Amandeep Kaur's SUV near the Badal flyover in Bathinda on Wednesday evening, the police said

Punjab Police on Thursday said that it has arrested a woman police constable carrying 17.70 gm of heroin in Bathinda district, the PTI reported.

According to the PTI, acting on a tip-off, police along with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) intercepted constable Amandeep Kaur's SUV near the Badal flyover in Bathinda on Wednesday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-1), Harbans Singh, said.

During search, police found 17.70 gm of heroin from Amandeep Kaur's possession, the officer said, as per the PTI.

Kaur, who was earlier deployed with the Mansa police, was presently attached to Bathinda Police Lines.

The constable has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Singh said.

Punjab Police bust trans-border drug smuggling racket; 6 kg heroin seized, 2 held

Meanwhile, in a significant development last week, Punjab Police had on Sunday busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket and apprehended two drug traffickers who were allegedly colluding with Pakistan-based smugglers, the PTI had earlier reported.

A large cache of 6 kg heroin was recovered from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav told the press and also informed about the modus operandi of drug traffickers operating from Tarn Taran, as per the PTI.

He said that drones were deployed to drop drug consignments in the state, from across the border.

According to the PTI, those arrested were identified as Hardeep Singh alias Deep and Harjeet Singh, both residents of Village Thathi Sohal, Tarn Taran. Police teams have also impounded their Swift car, being used in drug smuggling.

Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that arrested accused persons were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers identified as Billa and Shah, who have been delivering consignments of drugs from across the border, the PTI reported.

The DGP said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ferozepur range Harmanbir Singh Gill said that efforts are being made to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers, and buyers, as well as to ascertain the total quantity of drugs received by the arrested accused so far, as per the PTI.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran Abhimanyu Rana said that a police team from Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Staff Tarn Taran under the supervision of DSP (D) Rajinder Minhas and DSP Gurinderpal Singh Nagra conducted a targeted operation and apprehended them in the area of Village Bhusse in Tarn Taran and recovered the contraband, the news agency had earlier reported.

(with PTI inputs)