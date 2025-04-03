Opening the innings for GT, Sai Sudharsan fell short by just one run of completing his half-century in the IPL 2025 match against RCB. His innings ended in 36 deliveries, which saw the star batsman smash 7 fours and 1 six

Jitesh Sharma, Sai Sudharsan (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2025 | "The way Josh and Bhuvi Bhai bowled was extraordinary": Sai Sudharsan x 00:00

Following the victory by eight wickets over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans' opening batsman Sai Sudharsan said that the experience of Jos Buttler in the middle overs helped in stabilizing Gujarat's innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think it might be probably because of the left-right combination and having a bit more experience in number 3 and number 4 as you can see. I feel Buttler is bringing in a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge in his back, which is helping us to settle or stabilize the middle overs and have an excellent last five overs. It was excellent, I feel, because the wicket was not as easy as we can see," Sai Sudharsan said while speaking in the post-match press conference.

Sai Sudharsan stated that the pitch was difficult even for the RCB in the first innings. Later, he felt that the pitch turned out to be easy in the second innings.

He hailed opponent pacers, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for showcasing their skills during the IPL 2025 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Read: IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieves elusive feat, becomes...

"Even RCB found it a little difficult in the first innings, but I felt it slightly eased out in the second innings, and obviously, they started well. The way Josh and Bhuvi Bhai bowled was extraordinary. So I felt the conversation was a bit, it was more of taking the game deep because right now the wicket was not playing the way we wanted."

Further, the left-hander stated that wickets in hand are crucial to maximize the team's chances of winning matches in such situations.

"So slowly after 8-9 overs it got better and we maximized the most out of it. Sir, I feel whenever we chase a less target in a difficult wicket and a bowling like RCB which is one of the best bowling in the league this year. I feel the most important thing is wickets in hand," he said.

Sai Sudharsan said that conducting practice sessions with GT's international bowlers has also helped him adapt to the different situations.

"The practice time I get here with the Titans, with the bowlers, all quality bowlers, all international bowlers. So I feel that has helped me even from the nets. I would say I got exposed to a lot of things, a lot of difficult conditions. So I have learnt a lot in these three years, and obviously playing for India and playing for all other leagues outside India, I feel it has helped me understand the game better and the basics of the game as well."

Opening the innings for GT, Sai Sudharsan fell short by just one run of completing his half-century in the IPL 2025 match against RCB. His innings ended in 36 deliveries, which saw the star batsman smash 7 fours and 1 six.

Shubman Gill-led side will now lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2025 clash on April 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

(With ANI Inputs)