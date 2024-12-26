The minister emphasised that the Cultural Affairs Department plays a vital role in employment generation and raising awareness of societal issues. He urged senior officials to implement necessary schemes effectively to enhance the department’s contribution to the state’s cultural landscape

Pic/X

Listen to this article Ashish Shelar proposes single-window clearance scheme to streamline film shooting permits in Maharashtra x 00:00

On Thursday, state Cultural Affairs Minister Advocate Ashish Shelar instructed his department to introduce a single-window clearance scheme to streamline the process for issuing film shooting permits across Maharashtra. The initiative is designed to provide a significant boost to the state’s film industry, positioning Maharashtra as a hub for production houses, generating substantial employment opportunities, and ensuring a smoother, more efficient process for producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelar emphasised that the Cultural Affairs Department plays a vital role in employment generation and raising awareness of societal issues. He urged senior officials to implement necessary schemes effectively to enhance the department’s contribution to the state’s cultural landscape.

He held a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House on Thursday, which was attended by several key figures, including Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Cultural Affairs Ministry, Vikas Kharge; Swati Mhase Patil, Managing Director of Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation; Dr Dhananjay Savalkar, Joint Managing Director; Deputy Secretaries Nanda Raut, and Mahesh Vavhal; Under-Secretaries Balasaheb Sawant and Parasram Bahure; Dr Dilip Balsekar, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department; Minal Joglekar, Director of PL Academy; Santosh Khamkar, Secretary of Rangbhumi Prayog Parinirikshan Mandal; Sachin Nimbalkar, Joint Director of Rajya Sahitya Akademi; Sujit Kumar Ugale, Director of the Directorate of Archives, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed plans, activities, and projects to be carried out in the coming months, including the implementation of the single-window clearance scheme for film permits across Maharashtra. Also on the agenda were the redevelopment of the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, the inauguration of the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar special publication ceremony, and the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony. An action plan for the next 100 days was formulated to ensure the effective delivery of these initiatives.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, after starting his "new innings" as the Deputy Chief Minister (CM) of Maharashtra.

Shinde, who led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti coalition to victory in the recent assembly elections, was accompanied by his son, three-term Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde, and daughter-in-law, Vrushali.

In addition to meeting Modi, the Shindes also called on Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, news agency PTI reported.

"I met the country's strong leader and Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the roadmap for the MahaYuti government in Maharashtra," the Deputy CM said in a post on X.

After the meeting, Shinde spoke to reporters in the national capital and said that he assured the prime minister to work wholeheartedly to realise his dream of making India a five trillion dollar economy.

"It's a new match and a new innings. We will work towards the overall development of Maharashtra and the nation," Shinde added.

(With PTI inputs)