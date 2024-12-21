Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been given Revenue Department, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Water Resources and Hasan Mushrif Medical Education

Maharashtra ministers portfolios allocations were announced on Saturday and CM Devendra Fadnavis has kept the Home Department with himself, Ajit Pawar has got Finance and Eknath Shinde was given the Urban Development.

CM Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on December 5, and 39 ministers were inducted ahead of the Winter Session on December 15.

However, portfolio allocation in the Mahayuti government took place on December 21.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured a landslide victory in the November 20 assembly polls by winning 230 out of 288 seats.

BJP-led alliance ministry in Maharashtra was expanded with 39 ministers being sworn in, taking its strength to 42.

In the expansion, BJP got 19 ministerial berths, followed by 11 to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and nine for Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party. While 33 legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six took oath as ministers of state.

Governor P C Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the new ministers at the ceremony held on the eve of the state legislature's winter session that began in Nagpur on December 16.

Name Portfolio Devendra Fadnavis Home, Energy (Excluding Renewable Energy), Law & Judiciary, General Administration Dept., Information & Publicity Eknath Shinde Urban Development, Housing, Public Works (Public Enterprises) Ajit Pawar Finance & Planning, State Excise Chandrashekhar Bawankule Revenue Radhakrushna Vikhe-Patil Water Resources (Godavari & Krishna Valley Development Corporation) Hasan Mushrif Medical Education Chandrakant Patil Higher & Technical Education Parliamentary Affairs Girish Mahajan Water Resources (Vidharbha, Tapi, Konkan Devclopment Corporation), Disaster Management Ganesh Naik Forests Gulabrao Patil Water Supply & Sanitation Dadaji Bhuse School Education Sanjay Rathod Soil & Water Conservation Dhananjay Munde Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection Mangalprabhat Lodha Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Uday Samant Industries, Marathi Language Jaykumar Rawal Marketing, Protocol Pankaja Munde Environment & Climate Change, Animal Husbandry Atul Save OBC Welfare, Dairy Development & Renewable Energy Ashok Uike Tribal Development Shambhuraj Desai Tourism, Mining, Ex- Servicemen Welfare Ashish Shelar Information Technology, Cultural Affairs Dattatray Bharane Sports & Youth welfare, Minorities Development & Aukaf Aditi Tatkare Women & Child Development Shivendrasingh Bhosale Public Works (Excluding Public Enterprises) Manikrao Kokate Agriculture Jaykumar Gore Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Narhari Zirwal Food & Drug Administration, Special Assistance Sanjay Savkhare Textiles Sanjav Shirsat Social Justice Pratap Sarnaik Transport Bharatsheth Gogawale Employment Guarantee, Horticulture, Salt Pan Land Development Makarand Jadhav (Patil) Relief & Rehabilitation Nitesh Rane Fisheries, Ports Aakash Fundkar Labour Babasaheb Patil Co-operation Prakash Abitkar Public Health & Family Welfare

The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 57 and Ajit Pawar's NCP getting 41.

The results of the elections were declared on November 23.

Leaders of the Mahayuti alliance were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Maharashtra government during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur last Sunday.

Allocated to BJP ministers

Revenue), Water Resources- Krishna and Godavari Valley Development corporation, Higher and Technical Education, Parliamentary affairs, Water Resources- Vidarbha , Tapi, Konkan Development Corporation and Disaster Management, Forests, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Marketing and Protocol, Environment and Climate Change, Animal Husbandry, OBC Welfare, Dairy Development and Renewable Energy, Tribal Development, Cultural Affairs and Information Technology, Public Works, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Textiles, Fisheries and Ports, Labour.

Allocated to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Ministers'

Water Supply and Sanitation, School Education, Soil and Water Conservation, Industries and Marathi language, Tourism, Mining, Ex-servicemen Welfare, Social Justice, Transport, Employment Guarantee, Horticulture, Salt Pan Lands Development and Public Health and Family Welfare.

Allocated to Ajit Pawar-led NCP ministers'

Medical Education, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Sports, Youth Welfare, Minority Development and Aukaf, Women and Child Development, Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Special Assistance, Relief and Rehabilitation and Cooperation.

Meanwhile, as many as six ministers of state were also announced on Saturday night.

Name Portfolio Ashish Jaiswal Finance & Planning, Agriculture, Relief & Rehabilitation, Law & Judiciary, Labour Madhuri Misal Urban Development, Transport, Social Justice, Medical Education, Minorities Development & Aukaf Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar Home (Rural), Housing, School Education, Co-operation, Mining Meghna Bordikar Public Health & Family Welfare, Water Supply & Sanitation, Energy, Women & Child Development, Public Works (Public Enterprises) Indranil Naik Industries, Public Works, Higher & Technical Education, Tribal Development, Tourism, Soil & Water Conservation Yogesh Kadam Home (Urban), Revenue, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection, Food & Drug Administration