The Maharashtra legislative assembly was prorogued on Saturday after the end of the winter session and the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will commence in Mumbai on March 3, reported the PTI.

The prorogation order issued by Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan was read out by Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The six-day winter session witnessed uproar over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar, violence in Parbhani city in central Maharashtra over the desecration of a replica of the Constitution, and the murder of a sarpanch in Beed.

The first session of the 15th assembly, held after elections, saw six sittings at an average attendance of 72.90 per cent, said Narwekar.

The total duration of the assembly proceedings was 46.26 hours with a daily sitting average of 7.44 hours. Proceedings of only 10 minutes were wasted, he said.

The speaker said 13 out of 15 reintroduced bills were passed in the assembly, a bill was sent to the joint committee and another is pending.

The legislative council passed four bills, as per the PTI.

The speaker said five out of 78 newly elected MLAs were members of the legislative council.

Maharashtra legislature session wasted as ministers sans portfolios kept mum: Opposition

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties alleged on Saturday that the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature was held only for formality as ministers couldn't resolve issues of farmers and others in the absence of portfolios, according to the PTI.

Addressing a press conference on the sixth and concluding day of the session in Nagpur, the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, said the government only highlighted old schemes and promises in the legislature.

"Though the Mahayuti government was formed 15 days back and the cabinet was also expanded, portfolios are yet to be allocated. This session saw ministers sitting in the legislature without ministries. This session was just a formality," Danve added, as per the PTI.

He said the government failed to reassure farmers, workers, and industries.

Referring to violence in Parbhani city over the desecration of a replica of the Constitution, the suspicious death of an accused in judicial custody, the murder of a sarpanch in Beed, and the attack on a Marathi family in Kalyan, Danve said the government has failed to maintain law and order.

"The main accused in the Beed incident is absconding even as people of Maharashtra know who is shielding him," Danve said in an apparent reference to a minister from NCP.

He alleged the government didn't announce measures to alleviate the plight of cotton, soybean and paddy growers.

"The supplementary demands tabled in the session were meant for regular expenditure. No money was allocated for carrying out development works. The government announced irrigation projects for Vidarbha region but didn't release any funds," Danve alleged, the news agency reported.

He said the opposition parties raised issues like corruption in state-run MSRTC and the bogus medicines scam.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the opposition raised issues concerning farmers, inflation, and deteriorating law and order during the session.

He claimed that 65 per cent of newly-annointed ministers are tainted.

He wondered whether the Parbhani incident was state "sponsored"?

"The chief minister's reply in the legislatures gave the impression that he was shielding the accused in the Beed and Parbhani incidents. He sounded like their counsel," the Congress leader alleged, the PTI reported.

The government had said it would announce a loan waiver for farmers but didn't keep its word, Patole said.

(with PTI inputs)