Shinde assured the state legislature that the Mahayuti government is working relentlessly to develop Maharashtra into a prosperous and progressive state

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Deputy CM Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the grand memorial for Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill in Dadar area of Mumbai is set to be completed by December 2025, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shinde assured the state legislature that the Mahayuti government is working relentlessly to develop Maharashtra into a prosperous and progressive state.

While addressing the state legislative council, Shinde highlighted the government's efforts in improving law and order, boosting industrial growth, and expanding irrigation facilities in underdeveloped regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada. He also discussed plans for creating more jobs, promoting welfare schemes, and tackling challenges in key sectors, the statement said on Saturday.

Shinde stated that the government has made significant strides in improving the state's law and order situation, with an increase in the number of crimes being solved. He stated that there is no place for lawlessness in the state, and any form of violence or exploitation will be met with strict action.

"We are committed to improving the quality of life for ordinary citizens and creating an environment of happiness and peace," he said.

Industrial Growth and Employment in Vidarbha and Marathwada

Discussing industrial development, Shinde highlighted Maharashtra's success in attracting foreign investment. He noted that 52 per cent of India's total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) came to Maharashtra alone. Between 2022 and 2024, the state attracted a massive Rs 2.44 lakh crore in foreign investments, leading to the creation of over 2 lakh jobs.

He further detailed ongoing projects in Vidarbha and Marathwada, stating that Vidarbha received Rs 1.23 lakh crore in investments across 47 projects, generating 61,454 jobs.

Marathwada has seen investments worth Rs 74,646 crore across 38 projects, which will result in the creation of 41,325 jobs.

Shinde added that the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is developing new industrial areas in both Vidarbha and Marathwada. As part of an industrial group development mission, 303 projects are being developed, of which 95 have already begun, with plans to support nearly 1 lakh jobs.

Naxalism in Tribal Areas

Deputy CM Shinde also touched on the government's success in curbing Naxalism in tribal areas, particularly in Gadchiroli, which he has served as a guardian minister. He announced plans to eradicate Naxalism from the region by March 2025. "With new projects and job opportunities, the mindset of the local population has changed. The results were evident in the record voter turnout in recent elections," Shinde said, according to the official statement.

Water and Irrigation Projects

In the crucial area of irrigation, Shinde stated that the government is working on bridging the irrigation deficit in the state. By June 2024, Maharashtra aims to create 14.4 lakh hectares of irrigation capacity. The Vanaganga-Nalganga river-linking project will provide irrigation to 3.71 lakh hectares in Vidarbha's six districts.

The "Jalyukt Shivar" program, aimed at enhancing water availability, has selected 5,852 villages in its second phase, with 72,000 works completed out of a total of 1.5 lakh planned. Shinde also announced a special allocation of Rs 600 crore for the current year.

Electricity and Solar Projects for Farmers

Maharashtra has become the first state in India to provide free electricity to 44 lakh farmers, the statement stated.

Shinde discussed the government's "Solar Energy Agricultural Scheme" to provide continuous, daytime electricity to farmers. The project, which is set to be completed by June 2026, will benefit over 32 lakh farmers.

Support for Soybean and Cotton Farmers

Eknath Shinde also assured farmers that the state government is committed to providing relief for soybean and cotton producers. For soybean procurement, the government has established 586 centers, with 1.89 lakh metric tons of soybeans purchased so far, the highest in the last 15 years. He also mentioned the government's ongoing procurement of cotton, with 122 centers set up by the Cotton Corporation of India, the statement said.