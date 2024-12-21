DyCM quells cabinet berth row, says party members’ bond is supreme

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the ongoing winter session in Nagpur. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Eknath Shinde tries to broker peace within party unit x 00:00

Breaking his silence over his colleagues who were upset after being denied cabinet berths, DyCM Eknath Shinde said they were all together like a close-knit family.

Shiv Sena MLAs Vijay Shivtare, Prakash Surve, Narendra Bhondekar and Tanaji Sawant openly expressed their displeasure after the first cabinet expansion last Sunday. Shinde named all upset MLAs except Sawant on Friday while talking about rapprochement. Shinde called a press conference at the Vidhan Bhavan on Friday to explain his position. “Sena is a family. It is natural for one to feel bad if he is not inducted. Some people expressed themselves openly. But that doesn’t mean they are upset. The MLAs who spoke about it are with me. We all are together in our effort to help the party grow further,” he said.

According to Shinde, he met the legislators to gauge their sentiments. “You get positions and lose them while working in the government. Our warm bond is more important than the ministerial berths. Shivtare told me that he loved being my trusted associate.” Speaking with media persons, Surve said he was happy to be with Shinde.