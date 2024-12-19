Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also honoured the memorial of M.S. Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak (chief) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the memorial of RSS founder Dr K.B. Hedgewar in Nagpur on Thursday morning to pay their respects.

The leaders also honoured the memorial of M.S. Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak (chief) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Following the tribute, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remarked, "This is a sacred place that fills everyone with energy and inspiration. Next year, the Sangh Parivar will mark its centenary, a truly significant milestone. Anyone wishing to engage in social work with an unbiased spirit should come here."

“This is not the first time I’ve come to Reshim Bagh; I have visited here before. My connection with the Sangh and the Sangh Parivar dates back to my childhood. I have grown up within the Sangh Parivar. The ideologies of the Sangh Parivar and Shiv Sena align closely. We can learn a lot from the Sangh Parivar about working with complete dedication. The volunteers of the Sangh serve without seeking any recognition. The contribution of the Sangh in the service of our country is undeniable. The teachings of the Sangh are those that unite, not divide,” said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Other dignitaries, including State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, and several legislators from the ruling BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena, also paid homage at the memorials of Dr. Hedgewar and Golwalkar.

The leaders later met with RSS office-bearers, who provided them with an overview of the organization's history and objectives.

The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

Shinde calls Fadnavis-Uddhav meeting 'welcome change'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday labelled the meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis a "welcome change."

The Sena (UBT) chief and his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday met with Fadnavis and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar at Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur. Aaditya said they extended good wishes to the two and talked about taking a step towards showing political maturity and working together in the interest of the people.

Talking to reporters here during the ongoing Winter Session of the state legislature, Shinde said those who were "over the moon" after the Lok Sabha poll results and "planning to jail us" if they returned to power after assembly elections were now meeting the chief minister.

"This is a welcome change. The chief minister is the leader of the state and anyone can meet him," Shinde said. He criticised the opposition for calling the BJP-led Mahayuti government an "EVM government".