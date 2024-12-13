Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, met with Shiv Sena leaders to discuss preparations for the upcoming BMC elections. The meeting focused on the party's plans and the work done by the Mahayuti government in the last 2.5 years.

File Pic

Listen to this article Eknath Shinde holds meeting to discuss Shiv Sena's approach to BMC elections x 00:00

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also leads the Shiv Sena party, met with party leaders on Thursday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The meeting, held at Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar's residence, focused on the party's strategy for the elections as well as the work completed by the Mahayuti (a coalition of Shiv Sena and BJP) government in the past 2.5 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gathering saw the participation of several Shiv Sena leaders, including current and former Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and corporators from Mumbai. Despite the discussions, the Election Commission has yet to announce the dates for the BMC elections, which are anticipated to take place in early 2025.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shinde emphasised the party's ambition to deliver the "Mumbai that all Mumbaikars dream of." He outlined that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the party’s approach to the forthcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, stating that the benefits of the initiatives undertaken by the Mahayuti government in the past 2.5 years would directly reach the people of Mumbai.

“This meeting was very significant. The Mahayuti is fully prepared for these elections. We are committed to delivering the Mumbai that every Mumbaikar dreams of,” Shinde remarked.

The last BMC elections were held in 2017, with the next expected to take place in 2023. However, these elections were delayed due to various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the state government has appointed Bhushan Gagrani as the municipal commissioner to oversee the functioning of the BMC. The positions of mayor and deputy mayor remain vacant.

The existing BMC structure includes 227 constituencies, with the undivided Shiv Sena being the largest party, holding 84 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) follows closely behind with 82 seats, while the Congress and the NCP-SP alliance hold 31 and 7 seats, respectively.

Following the results of the recently concluded assembly elections, the BJP is expected to attempt to gain control of the BMC, with Shiv Sena as their ally. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has been in control of the BMC for the last two decades. According to ANI reports, the Shiv Sena’s strategy for the upcoming elections will heavily focus on their achievements during their tenure in government and their shared vision with the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI)