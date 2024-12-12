Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress leaders criticised Maharashtra's Mahayuti alliance for delaying cabinet formation and questioned the government's response to deteriorating law and order, citing recent violence in Parbhani city.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Thursday strongly criticised the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra for its delay in forming a state cabinet, amidst a deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Dubey slammed the delay in cabinet formation, highlighting the serious impact on governance and the development of the state.

"The swearing-in of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister was merely a formality. However, the state cabinet has yet to be formed. Who will focus on the state's development when law and order is crumbling?" Dubey said, speaking to ANI. He also pointed out a recent violent incident in Parbhani city, where tensions flared after a replica of the Indian Constitution was allegedly damaged. "The situation in the state is unfortunate. We need the state cabinet to be formed immediately so that work can begin on vital development projects," he added.

Congress MP Priyanka Chaturvedi echoed these concerns, questioning the government's approach. She noted the absence of a Home Minister in the state, raising doubts about the state's ability to function efficiently in the absence of this key figure. "The results of the Maharashtra assembly elections were declared on 23rd November, yet it took the Mahayuti government 10-11 days to appoint the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers. However, there has been no update regarding the cabinet ministers. The situation in Parbhani is escalating, and yet we don't know who the Home Minister is," she remarked. "Will Maharashtra be governed from Delhi?" she added, stressing the need for the state cabinet to be in place for effective governance.

Congress MP Varsha Gaekwad also emphasised the urgent need for the state cabinet to be sworn in. "While a significant amount was spent on the swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers, it is regrettable that the state cabinet has not yet been formed," Gaekwad said. "Violence has erupted in Parbhani city, and the government must take responsibility to control the situation. The state cabinet should be formed immediately," she asserted.

The violence in Parbhani city on Wednesday stemmed from the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution. Local authorities reported that tensions escalated as a group of people demanded action from the District Magistrate, leading to damage to shops, CCTV cameras, and hoardings in the area. Police were compelled to use force to control the situation, and around fifty individuals were detained. An investigation is ongoing, with the primary accused, who has a history of mental health issues, also arrested.

Special Inspector General of Police, Nanded, Shahaji Umap, confirmed that the situation had been brought under control. "The police administration is managing the situation, and we have called in additional forces to ensure peace. I urge everyone to remain calm and not give undue importance to this incident," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to social media to criticise the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the violence, stressing that the absence of a Home Minister exemplified the government's failure to uphold law and order. "The violence is a direct consequence of the government's failure," she stated. "It highlights their priorities—maintaining power, rather than working for the people of Maharashtra," she added, calling the situation a "shameful incident."

Parbhani's District Magistrate, Raghunath Khandu Gawade, appealed for calm, urging residents to maintain peace as the authorities continued their efforts to control the situation.