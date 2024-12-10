INDIA bloc, formed before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is currently headed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena (UBT) open to discuss on INDIA bloc leadership, says Sanjay Raut x 00:00

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hinted that his party was open to discuss if someone outside the Congress should lead the Opposition's INDIA bloc, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's remarks that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc, Sanjay Raut said all constituents of the alliance are willing to have a discussion on the issue.

INDIA bloc, formed before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is currently headed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, said his party's ties with the Congress leadership including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were excellent. He said Congress is a national party and has the highest number of MPs among the INDIA allies, stated PTI.

"Still, if the INDIA bloc is to be strengthened again, everyone wishes to discuss (issues related to) leadership, who can give time to the alliance....(whether it could be) Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Lalu Prasad, Sharad Pawar or Akhilesh Yadav," Raut said.

Even BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, whose party is not a part of the bloc, can join INDIA, he said. "We are talking to each other on this issue," said the Sena (UBT) leader, stated PTI.

Notably, the ties between the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and Congress have come under strain in Maharashtra after the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance performed poorly in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Willing to lead INDIA bloc if given opportunity: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the opposition INDIA bloc, signaling her intent to take charge of the alliance if given an opportunity.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.

"I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said in an interview with Bengali news channel on Friday, reported PTI.

Asked why she is not taking the charge of the bloc, given her credentials as a strong anti-BJP force, Banerjee said, "If given the opportunity I would ensure its smooth functioning," reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)