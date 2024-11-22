Lalu Prasad Yadav has expressed his agreement with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's demand for the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani. The RJD chief reinforced Gandhi's statement, supporting calls for a deeper investigation into the Adani Group's alleged involvement in bribery

Following Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's call for the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has supported the demand, agreeing with Gandhi's statement that Adani should be arrested. Yadav reiterated his stance in a conversation with ANI, saying, "Rahul Gandhi has said the right thing that Adani should be arrested. Adani should be arrested."

This comes after Rahul Gandhi, on November 21, raised concerns about the alleged involvement of the Adani Group in bribery activities, highlighting that the accusations against the conglomerate had been "clearly" established both in the United States and India. Gandhi’s remarks come amid a backdrop of growing opposition calls for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter, with accusations that the Adani Group broke both American and Indian laws.

The Congress party has been at the forefront of the demand for a deeper investigation into the matter, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling for a comprehensive JPC inquiry into the allegations. The probe would encompass the Adani Group's operations, investments in foreign countries, and its dealings with Indian regulatory bodies. Kharge has emphasised that a top-ranking Indian businessman being indicted by a foreign country tarnishes India's image on the global stage and underlined the need for an investigation into unethical business practices allegedly supported by the policies of the Modi government.

In his statement, Kharge accused the government of enabling monopolistic practices that disproportionately benefit a select few, contributing to widening inequalities in India. He noted that this "vicious nexus" of crony capitalism, involving compromised bureaucrats and politicians, has severely harmed ordinary citizens, small businesses, and retail investors. Kharge further criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Ek Hain, Toh Safe Hain" slogan, which he described as a cover for protecting monopolies that have enriched certain individuals at the expense of the broader population.

Kharge’s call for a JPC investigation also includes a closer look at the role of regulatory bodies like SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) in overseeing the Adani Group’s operations.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group has firmly denied the accusations of bribery and fraud levelled by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against certain executives of Adani Green Energy. The group has maintained that it operates within legal boundaries and has expressed its intention to defend itself against the allegations.

As per ANI reports, this issue continues to intensify political debate, with opposition parties demanding accountability and the government defending its stance on the matter. The coming days are expected to see further developments as the calls for a detailed investigation into the Adani Group grow louder.

(With inputs from ANI)