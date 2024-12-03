Sanjay Raut criticised the delay in forming a new government in Maharashtra, noting that it has been over ten days since the assembly election results were announced

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article 'Superpower in Delhi' behind Shinde's tantrums at Fadnavis, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut x 00:00

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed that Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde is displaying dissatisfaction toward BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, suggesting that Shinde's behavior was influenced by a "superpower in Delhi," likely referring to BJP's top brass, reported news agency PTI.

Sanjay Raut criticised the delay in forming a new government in Maharashtra, noting that it has been over ten days since the assembly election results were announced.

He described the situation as "anarchic," highlighting that no party or alliance which has got a complete majority, has either staked claim to form the government or has given a list of MLAs which back it, stated PTI.

Raut pointed out that the governor has not invited any party to form the government, despite the BJP's state president publicly announcing a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

Raut specifically remarked on Shinde's "tantrums" and "sulking," implying that without support from the BJP's central leadership, Shinde would not have the audacity to act in such a manner.

"I feel some superpower in Delhi is behind Eknath Shinde's tantrums and sulking against Devendra Fadnavis. Without the backing of 'Mahashakti', Eknath Shinde cannot dare to do anything like this. No one has the courage to throw tantrums behind those in power in Delhi," the Rajya Sabha member said.

The Maharashtra election results showed the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), winning a significant majority with 230 out of 288 assembly seats.

The BJP secured 132 seats, positioning Fadnavis as a likely candidate for the chief minister role.

Raut labeled Shinde's faction as the "duplicate Shiv Sena," reinforcing his stance that Shinde and his leadership lack authenticity in representing the party's original values.

Shinde has been unwell for the last few days. His decision to head to his village Dare in Satara district last Friday sparked speculation that he was unhappy over the way the new Mahayuti government was shaping up, stated PTI.

Amidst speculation about Shinde's mood and health, his aides, however, clarified that he was feeling unwell and attributed his recent absence from political events to fatigue from the election campaign.

(With inputs from PTI)