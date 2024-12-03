Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde was rushed to Jupiter Hospital for diagnostic tests. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government, with PM Modi expected to attend

Maharashtra's Caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has been rushed to Jupiter Hospital in Thane after his health condition showed no signs of improvement. Shinde's PRO told Mid-day that he is currently undergoing diagnostic tests, and doctors will decide on his admission if necessary. When asked about his health, Shinde reassured, "Badhiya hai" (I am fine).

#WATCH | Thane: On being asked about his health condition, Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde says "Badhiya hai." pic.twitter.com/EvejRPRkbP — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

Swearing-In ceremony preparations for Mahayuti government underway

Preparations are in full swing at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra’s new Mahayuti government, set for December 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is widely believed to be the frontrunner for the Chief Minister’s post. However, the Mahayuti alliance has not yet officially announced any candidate, with the state BJP legislature party’s meeting scheduled for December 4. Maharashtra BJP president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has been overseeing the arrangements and visited the ceremony site in South Mumbai on Monday.

Bawankule previously confirmed that Modi would attend the event, with invitations also extended to the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states. Additionally, central ministers, governors, and key BJP office-bearers are expected to be present, according to party sources.

A preparatory meeting took place at the state BJP office on Tuesday, attended by Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra Legislative Council leader Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad, and others.

The BJP has also invited religious leaders, artists, and writers from across the state. A senior party leader stated that the swearing-in ceremony will reflect the unity and spirit of the Mahayuti alliance while celebrating Maharashtra's cultural diversity.

Fadnavis favoured for Chief Minister post

Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, remains the most likely candidate for the top post. The BJP has named Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for the December 5 meeting, where the state legislature party leader will be elected.

The BJP secured its best-ever electoral result in the November 20 elections, winning 132 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The Mahayuti coalition, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won a combined total of 230 seats.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has stated that if the BJP takes the CM post, the Home portfolio should be allocated to them.

There were reports that Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde expressed dissatisfaction at not being given a second term as Chief Minister by retreating to his village, Dare, in Satara district. However, he clarified that the visit was due to a need for rest after a strenuous election campaign.

