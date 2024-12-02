As preparations for the December 5 swearing-in of the new government took off at Azad Maidan, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde kept everyone guessing about his participation in the cabinet. It’s been ten days since Mahayuti won a landslide majority in the Maharashtra Assembly, but the power-sharing formula has not been sorted yet

Preparations are made for the oath-taking ceremony at Azad Maidan, on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

As preparations for the December 5 swearing-in of the new government took off at Azad Maidan, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde kept everyone guessing about his participation in the cabinet. It’s been ten days since Mahayuti won a landslide majority in the Maharashtra Assembly, but the power-sharing formula has not been sorted yet, mainly because of Shinde’s reluctance to take up the job other than the CM’s, which will go to the BJP this time around.

Unwell and tired, Shinde returned from his native village on Sunday, and continued to be treated for a viral infection on Monday. He cancelled the day’s engagements, but was likely to have a video conference with BJP’s most likely CM candidate, Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night. Mahayuti’s third partner, a sorted one, Ajit Pawar, had already left for New Delhi to meet BJP leaders. Going by their respective strength, BJP will get the most ministerial berths (and the CM’s post), followed by Shiv Sena (Dy CM) and NCP (Dy CM).

The three leaders have been asked to finalise a formula to share 43 seats of the Council of Ministers and portfolios. They have been told to pick ministerial candidates based on their report card. It was said the BJP may veto controversial names, if any, from the Sena and NCP.

However, a real contention is for specific portfolios like the home department, which Shinde wants for his party. Shinde was asked on Sunday, if he doesn’t take it up, will he install his MP son Shrikant as the Dy CM. The question was answered by Shrikant on Monday. He said he was not interested in any position, and he had refused to be a minister in the Union Cabinet after the Lok Sabha elections, because he wanted to work for the party and his constituency.

People in the know said if there is no concrete decision on sharing ministerial berths, only the CM and Dy CMs will take oath on Thursday.

As the power talks stalled last week and the date of the oath ceremony was declared unilaterally on social media by state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, it was taken as the BJP’s resolute step to not delay government formation further. On Monday, BJP’s national office appointed two central observers—former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman—to oversee the meeting at which the MLAs will elect the party’s legislative leader, who is expected to be the CM-elect too.

Central observers also carry a specific message from the high command to the state MLAs. As a procedure, the CM-elect approaches the governor with the list of MLAs, including allies, supporting the proposed government. After due diligence, the governor invites the leader to form the government, and prove majority if needed.

The administration has started preparing for the oath ceremony at Azad Maidan. They have been asked to create a 13-block seating capacity of 40,000 people. PM Narendra Modi, Union home ministers, the BJP president and senior office-bearers, CMs of at least 22 states and Opposition leaders from Maharashtra have been extended invitations. A significant feature will be the presence of a group of ‘Ladki Bahin’ beneficiaries of the direct cash assistance scheme for women, who are credited for Mahayuti’s grand performance in the elections.



Like the 2014 ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, the religious leaders, saints and mahants will also be present to bless the new CM and ministers. According to the design plan, three stages will be constructed for seating the PM and his cabinet colleagues, the CM-elect, Dy CMs-elect and ministers in-waiting. One of the stages will host a cultural performance. BJP expected about 15,000 to 20,000 workers to arrive from across Maharashtra. The rest are expected from the city and MMR.

by alliance leaders and Fadnavis’ personal staff, Bawankule visited Azad Maidan on Monday to review preparations. He said though the government and Raj Bhavan were responsible for the arrangements, it was also his and his colleagues’ duty to ensure that the large number of attendees, who would be here to witness a historic moment, were not inconvenienced.

