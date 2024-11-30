Breaking News
Breaking News: Swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra’s new government scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan

Updated on: 30 November,2024 01:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai

The swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra's new government will take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan. The BJP's legislative party meeting on December 4 will decide the Chief Minister-elect

The swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra’s new government has been confirmed for the afternoon of December 5 at Azad Maidan, according to state Protocol Department officials. This development follows the conclusion of the recent elections and sets the stage for the formal assumption of power.


While the Chief Minister-elect is yet to be decided, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold its legislative party meeting a day prior, on December 4, to finalise its choice. However, the confirmation of the ceremony indicates that the new Chief Minister will indeed be from the BJP, signalling the party’s lead role in the formation of the government.


The BJP’s decision-making process is expected to draw considerable attention as the party weighs its options for leadership. With the swearing-in date confirmed, political activity in the state is expected to intensify as the new government takes shape and prepares to assume its responsibilities.


devendra fadnavis Mahayuti Eknath Shinde BJP shiv sena

