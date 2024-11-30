Sharad Pawar alleged an unprecedented misuse of power and money during the recent Maharashtra elections, echoing public disquiet and calling for mass action to protect parliamentary democracy

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has claimed that the recent Maharashtra elections saw an unprecedented level of power and money being used to control the election process, a situation that has never been witnessed in any state or national polls before.

Pawar made the comments during his visit to senior activist Dr. Baba Adhav, who has been protesting against the alleged manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the recently concluded Maharashtra state elections. Dr. Adhav, who is in his 90s, began his protest on Thursday at Phule Wada, the residence of the prominent social reformer Jyotiba Phule, and is set to continue for three days.

The protest has gained traction among opposition parties, particularly the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). These parties have been vocal in their allegations of EVM tampering during the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on November 20. Despite securing a resounding victory, the Mahayuti alliance—comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP—won 230 of the 288 seats, while the MVA managed just 46.

In his address to the media, Pawar expressed concern over the atmosphere of "restlessness" in the country, particularly in Maharashtra, where he said the elections were marked by a misuse of power and a flood of money, which had never been seen before on such a scale. "While local elections may sometimes witness such practices, this is the first time the entire election mechanism has been overtaken by such means," Pawar stated. "People are growing more restless with each passing day, and the protest led by Baba Adhav reflects this growing disquiet."

Pawar went on to say that the public was increasingly recalling the teachings of the late socialist leader Jaiprakash Narayan, urging someone to take action in the face of what he described as an existential threat to parliamentary democracy. He further claimed that, despite widespread concerns over the alleged EVM manipulation, opposition members have been repeatedly blocked from raising the issue in Parliament. "Opposition leaders have been seeking an opportunity to discuss these matters for days, but their calls have gone unheard," he noted.

Pawar also praised Dr. Adhav’s protest, calling it a significant stand against the issue, but emphasised that more was needed. "A mass revolt is essential to safeguard the integrity of our democracy," he said, expressing hope that the protest would inspire broader action.

