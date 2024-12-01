The oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government is scheduled for December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Devendra Fadnavis' name approved as Maharashtra CM; legislature party meeting in next two days: BJP leader x 00:00

The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new Maharashtra CM who will be elected as the legislature party leader in a meeting to be held either on December 2 or 3, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday night, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he would support the BJP's decision to pick the new chief minister.

"The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra. The meeting to elect the new BJP legislature party meeting will be held on either December 2 or 3," a senior BJP leader told PTI.

Amid speculation that his son Shrikant Shinde might get the deputy CM's post and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is keen on the Home portfolio, Eknath Shinde said the Mahayuti allies- BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena- will decide the government formation through consensus after sitting together.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government is scheduled for December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend it.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde had left for his native village in Satara district on Friday amid speculation that he was not happy with the way the new government was shaping up. He developed a high fever in his village.

Talking to reporters in his village on Sunday before leaving for Mumbai, Eknath Shinde said, "I have already said the decision on CM's post taken by the BJP leadership will be acceptable to me and Shiv Sena and will have my full backing," according to the PTI.

On speculation that Shrikant Shinde will be made a Deputy CM in the new government and whether Shiv Sena has staked the claim for the home portfolio, Shinde replied, "Talks were on".

"A meeting took place in Delhi last week with (Union home minister) Amit Shah, and now we three alliance partners will discuss the nitty-gritty of government formation after sitting together," he said, as per the PTI.

Responding to a query on his health, the Shiv Sena leader said he was fine now and had come to his native village to get some rest.

The Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP led with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 57 and NCP 41.

(with PTI inputs)