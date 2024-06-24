Parliament session: PM Modi takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha

Earlier in the day, Bhartruhari Mahtab took oath as member of the new House as well as that of pro-tem speaker at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Ahead of parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha, reported news agency PTI.

Modi returned to power for a third consecutive term earlier this month. Modi and his Council of Ministers took oath on June 9.

This is the third term of Modi as a member of the Lok Sabha. He retained the Varanasi seat, which he has been winning since 2014. As Leader of the House, he was the first one to take oath.

Earlier in the day, Bhartruhari Mahtab took oath as member of the new House as well as that of pro-tem speaker at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prior to this, PM Modi while addressing mediapersons outside the new Parliament building during which he congratulated all the newly elected Members and said that the new government will always strive to take everyone along and build consensus to serve the country.

"Today is a proud day in parliamentary democracy; it is a day of glory. For the first time since independence, this oath ceremony is taking place in our new Parliament. Till now, this process used to take place in the old house. On this important day, I heartily welcome all the newly elected MPs, congratulate them all, and wish them all the best," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister thanked people of the country for their support and for giving a mandate to lead the country for a third consecutive time.

"This formation of Parliament is to fulfil the resolutions of the common man of India. This is an opportunity to achieve new speed and new heights with new zeal and enthusiasm. The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today with the goal of building a developed India by 2047," he said.

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian that the world's biggest election was conducted in such a grand and glorious manner. More than 65 crore voters took part in the voting. If the citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given their stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust," PM Modi said.

He further said that as the new parliament session of the Lok Sabha begins today, they want to speed up decisions by taking everyone together and maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)