Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde paid tribute to RSS founder Dr. K.B. Hedgewar and second RSS chief Dr. M.S. Golwalkar at their memorials in Nagpur. The leaders were joined by other BJP and Shiv Sena legislators during the visit.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the memorial of Dr. K.B. Hedgewar, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Nagpur on Thursday morning, where they paid their respects. The visit to the memorial was a part of their day’s schedule as both leaders took a moment to honour Dr. Hedgewar's contributions to the RSS and the country.

In addition to paying tribute to the RSS founder, Fadnavis and Shinde also paid their respects at the memorial of Dr. M.S. Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak (chief) of the RSS, who played a pivotal role in the organisation’s growth. The two leaders were accompanied by a number of prominent BJP and Shiv Sena figures, including Maharashtra State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Neelam Gorhe, the Deputy Chairperson of the state council. Several other legislators from both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction also participated in the tribute ceremony, underscoring their respect for the RSS leaders.

As per PTI reports, the dignitaries were received by RSS office-bearers, who provided them with a brief introduction to the functioning of the RSS and its ongoing activities. The visit was aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the Sangh’s role and its history, particularly in shaping the socio-political landscape of the nation. The leaders expressed their gratitude for the sacrifices made by Dr. Hedgewar and Dr. Golwalkar, acknowledging their instrumental roles in the development of the RSS into a nationwide organisation.

The memorial visit was significant in the context of the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra State Legislature in Nagpur. It is customary for political leaders to pay respects at these memorials during legislative sessions held in the city, reflecting the cultural and historical importance of Nagpur in the RSS's evolution.

PTI reports suggest that the visit also served to reinforce the commitment of the ruling government to uphold the values and vision that Dr. Hedgewar and Dr. Golwalkar instilled in the RSS. Both leaders have been instrumental in shaping the ideological framework of the organisation, which continues to influence various spheres of Indian public life.

As the session progresses, the visit by Fadnavis, Shinde, and other legislators is expected to be viewed as a symbolic gesture of political unity and respect for the RSS's legacy in Nagpur and beyond.

(With inputs from PTI)