BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday. Narwekar's election to the top post came after the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) decided not to contest, ensuring his victory.

Narwekar, who previously held the position of Speaker in the 14th assembly for two and a half years, had filed his nomination papers on Sunday. The BJP leader was re-elected from the Colaba constituency in Mumbai during the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Following the Speaker’s election, a floor test will be conducted to ascertain the strength of the newly-formed government. This will be followed by a joint address by Maharashtra Governor, CP Radhakrishnan, to both Houses of the state legislature.

During his previous tenure as Speaker, Narwekar made significant rulings, notably declaring that the faction led by Eknath Shinde was the legitimate Shiv Sena party after its split from the original party founded by Bal Thackeray. He also upheld the legitimacy of the faction led by Ajit Pawar as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), founded by Sharad Pawar.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition performed strongly in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing more than 230 of the 288 available seats. In contrast, the MVA coalition managed only 46 seats.

The current composition of the Maharashtra Assembly is as follows:

Mahayuti – BJP with 132 MLAs; Shiv Sena with 57; NCP with 41; Jan Surabaya Shakti Party with 2; Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party with 1; Rashtriya Samaj Paksh with 1; Independents with 2; Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi with 1.

Opposition – Shiv Sena (UBT) with 20 MLAs; Congress with 16; NCP (SP) with 10; CPM with 1; PWP with 1; AIMIM with 1; Samajwadi Party with 2.

As per PTI, this unopposed election of Rahul Narwekar is seen as a crucial development in the legislative process, paving the way for the new government to demonstrate its strength in the assembly. PTI reports indicate that the smooth election is reflective of the political dynamics shaping Maharashtra’s assembly politics post the recent elections.

(With inputs from PTI)