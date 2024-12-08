The MVA has not opposed Mahayuti’s candidate for the Speaker’s post Rahul Narwekar on a condition that they be given the positions of Deputy Speaker and Opposition leader. On Monday, Narwekar’s appointment, the second time in a row, will be announced formally

Rahul Narwekar, BJP leader

The MVA has not opposed Mahayuti’s candidate for the Speaker’s post Rahul Narwekar on a condition that they be given the positions of Deputy Speaker and Opposition leader. On Monday, Narwekar’s appointment, the second time in a row, will be announced formally.

Technically, no single party in the Opposition is eligible for the Opposition leader’s position because of a lack of requisite numbers — one-tenth of the Assembly’s capacity of 288. The MVA leaders met CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday to discuss the Speaker’s elections and their demands. Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader Bhaskar Jadhav said that he had convinced Fadnavis that numbers were not important to have anyone from the MVA as the Opposition leader. Jadhav said both treasury and opposition members are required to run the government, adding that the CM was positive about their proposals.

Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis had said at his first press conference that the situation was like the previous Lok Sabha in which a leader was officially given the rights of the Opposition leader though his party did not meet the criteria.

“The Speaker will decide, and we will support his decision,” the CM had said.