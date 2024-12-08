The MVA MLAs, who had boycotted the first day’s proceedings of the opening session of the state legislature, took oath on Sunday along with the Mahayuti members. However, the MVA members said their protest for the polling on ballot paper instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs) will continue

BJP leaders protesting against the Opposition for blaming EVMs on Sunday. Pics/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Opposition MLAs take oath, raise pitch against EVMs x 00:00

The MVA MLAs, who had boycotted the first day’s proceedings of the opening session of the state legislature, took oath on Sunday along with the Mahayuti members. However, the MVA members said their protest for the polling on ballot paper instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs) will continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The context was a mock polling exercise in the village Markadwadi in Solapur district that was to be conducted by the locals but stalled by the administration last week. Congress has taken up the issue with the Election Commission of India, asking it to replace EVMs with the old method of ballot papers. The MVA has alleged the misuse of EVMs in Mahayuti’s massive electoral success. NCP-SP President Sharad Pawad visited Markadwadi, which is part of the Malshiras Assembly that was won by his party member Uttam Jankar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (centre) arrives during the special session of Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday

Citing a large number of votes his party got and a few seats his party won, Pawar had raised doubts on Saturday. CM Devendra Fadnavis had countered Pawar quoting statistics of the previous elections in which the Opposition had won more seats despite polling fewer votes, and the BJP winning less despite polling the highest number of votes. Fadnavis had asked Pawar not to spread lies, accept the defeat gracefully and ask his party colleagues to introspect. The debate continued on Sunday, with the ruling and Opposition leaders twaking on each other.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused Pawar of spreading lies. He said the act did not suit the veteran leader, and demanded that the Opposition MLAs, who have won, quit if they did not trust EVMs. Addressing a public meeting in Markadwadi, Pawar asked Fadnavis whether visiting the village to know the public sentiment was wrong. He said the doubts should be addressed.

In Mumbai, state Congress President Nana Patole said his party had planned to take the Markadwadi model across the country. He said he had sent his party boss Rahul Gandhi a report to study and visit the village that had become famous nationally.

50

No. of seats won by MVA