The NCP (SP) chief on Saturday acknowledged the leadership potential of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, emphasising her prominence as a national leader and the competence of her party's representatives in Parliament

Pravin Darekar. Pic/X

Listen to this article Sharad Pawar wanted to convey that Rahul Gandhi's leadership is incapable: BJP leader Pravin Darekar x 00:00

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar on Sunday stated that Sharad Pawar’s support for West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee’s willingness to lead the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc indicated that the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief wanted to convey that Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is "incapable" and that Congress is now "unable" to lead the opposition alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think this means that Pawar Sahab wants to say that Rahul Gandhi's leadership is not capable and Congress can't lead now. So, Pawar Sahab's direction is towards one side and words on the other side. Only time will tell what is in his mind," Darekar told ANI.

On Saturday, Sharad Pawar acknowledged Banerjee's leadership potential, emphasising her prominence as a national leader and the competence of her party's representatives in Parliament.

"Yes, certainly [she is capable of leading the alliance]. She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so," Sharad Pawar had stated, expressing his support to Banerjee, ANI reported.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut also expressed support for Banerjee's role in the alliance, saying that his party wants her to be a major partner. He added that his party would soon meet her in Kolkata. "We know Mamata ji's opinion. We also want her to be a major partner of the INDIA bloc. Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, or Shiv Sena, we are all together. We will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata," Raut said at a press conference.

On December 3, Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Kirti Azad responded to suggestions by party leaders that Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc following Congress's defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. Azad praised the West Bengal CM, saying, "Mamata Banerjee has a 100 per cent record. Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a humiliating defeat, it was only in West Bengal... Whenever he comes to insult Bengal and its honour, her vote share increases."

He further said that Banerjee is known for her articulate views and that "She is a very senior leader. She speaks clearly. She [Mamata Banerjee] resides in every household in West Bengal, in every household in the country... Mamata Banerjee is someone who takes everyone together. She calls people only after making preparations and taking her time," he added.

Meanwhile, Darekar also criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators after they initially refused and later agreed to take the oath, saying the opposition is continuing its drama, ANI reported. He stated that this is an insult to the people of Maharashtra.

"Opposition continues its drama. If they didn’t want to take oath [as legislators], why are they doing it today? I think they could not do the full drama. The first part of their drama ended up being a flop show and it ended... This is an insult to the people... They won’t forgive them," he said.

(With ANI inputs)