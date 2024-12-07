The Maha Vikas Aghadi lacked coordination even as the alliance partners boycotted the swearing-in of MLAs on the first day of business of the Maharashtra Assembly’s special session. Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) legislators were already seated in the House before Congress convened a call for the boycott.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray MLA shakes hands with the man of the hour, CM Devendra Fadnavis on the first day of the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Rifts deepen in MVA over boycott confusion and Hindutva row x 00:00

The Maha Vikas Aghadi lacked coordination even as the alliance partners boycotted the swearing-in of MLAs on the first day of business of the Maharashtra Assembly’s special session. Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) legislators were already seated in the House before Congress convened a call for the boycott. It was also learnt that some Congress MLAs did not have any idea about the directive, supposedly issued by the state Congress president Nana Patole. Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) legislators exited the House upon receiving the message about the boycott.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hindutva push upsets SP

Among pre-poll MVA allies, Samajwadi Party did not respond to the boycott call. SP’s state president Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh took oath as legislators. Aside from the confusion over the boycott call, SP leaders had a reason to be upset with MVA. A day before, Azmi had objected to Sena (UBT)’s call to work diligently on the Hindutva agenda. This comes even as Uddhav aide, MLC Milind Narwekar posted on X a quote from Sena founder Bal Thackeray after Babri Mosque’s demolition: “Those who did this, I am proud of them [translated from Marathi]”.



SP’s state president Abu Azmi on Saturday reiterated his threat that SP would pull out of MVA

Azmi on Saturday also reiterated his threat that SP would quit the MVA. “One of the MVA partners said that it is firm on the Hindutva agenda. Its leader has told party cadres to work on it. Some of them have even congratulated those who demolished the Babri Masjid. I don’t think we will stay with MVA because we are a secular party that cannot work with a communal party,” said Azmi, adding that he will be discussing the issue with party boss Akhilesh Yadav. In addition to SP, one MLA each from CPM and AIMIM took oath on Saturday. In all, 173 of 288 elected members were sworn in on the first day. The rest will take their turn on Sunday.

Chaos upsets other allies

Later, the parties that were unaware of the boycott call expressed their displeasure at a meeting of alliance partners. The reason given for the boycott was the allegations over the misuse of electronic voting machines (EVM) and demand to replace them with paper ballot. Congress has taken up the issue with the Election Commission of India and wanted it to be raised in the state legislature, too. A Sena (UBT) leader said that they were completely unaware of the call: “We wouldn’t have sat in the house. But we were not told, nor were our leaders consulted before the decision was taken. We have decided to take oath on Sunday.”