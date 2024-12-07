The Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary also posted photos of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and himself in the post

The Samajwadi Party stated on Saturday that it would withdraw from the opposition MVA after Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's close aide praised the demolition of the Babri mosque and a related newspaper advertisement, PTI reported.

The Samajwadi Party has two MLAs in the state of Maharashtra.

"An advertisement was given by Shiv Sena (UBT) in a newspaper congratulating those who demolished Babri masjid. His (Uddhav Thackeray) aide has also posted on X hailing the demolition of the mosque," Maharashtra SP unit chief Abu Azmi said.

"We are quitting the MVA. I am speaking to (Samajwadi Party president) Akhilesh Singh Yadav," Azmi told PTI.

As per PTI, the party's decision comes in response to Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar's post on Babri Masjid demolition.

Narvekar had posted a photo of the demolition of the mosque along with Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackerat's quote, "I am proud of those who did this".

The Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary also posted photos of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and himself in the post.

Azmi asked, "If anyone in the MVA speaks such language, what is the difference between the BJP and them? Why should we stay with them?"

SP’s Abu Azmi wants Maharashtra Muslim ministers to quit on Uddhav Thackeray’s Babri remark

A day following Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remark about the Babri Masjid demolition in the Legislative Assembly, SP leader Abu Azmi on March 4, 2021 objected to it and asked the state's Muslim ministers to resign over the statement as well as two other issues, PTI reported.

Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam also showed his disapproval over Thackeray's statement.

Addressing media outside the Vidhan Bhavan, Azmi said Thackeray has forgotten that he is not just the president of the Shiv Sena, but also the state's chief minister, PTI cited.

Azmi also attacked the Congress and the NCP, claiming that these parties had previously talked about giving a five per cent quota to Muslims in jobs and education, but it has not happened.

He claimed that at least ministers belonging to the Muslim community should feel ashamed and resign over Thackeray's remarks and the quota issue, PTI cited.

The Samajwadi Party leader said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was formed in order to "stop the BJP" from attaining power and the Congress and the NCP had supported it based on the Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

"Uddhav ji forgot that he is a chief minister. When the Supreme Court wrote the judgment, it said that installing idols inside the Babri Mosque and bringing down parts of the mosque were both criminal activities. So, I think it is very disappointing that a chief minister accepts criminal activity in the House," Azmi said to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)