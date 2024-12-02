He also accused the opposition parties of also indulging in vote bank politics and taking sides with the "rioters"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday attacked the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) amid the disruption over their proposed visits to Sambhal. He criticised both opposition parties for indulging in politics over riots and deaths, saying that they are the ones who create chaos, ANI reported.

"Indulging in politics over riots and deaths is the character of Congress and Samajwadi Party. Ek to aag lagate hain (They are the ones who disrupt). Why are they sending the delegation (to Sambhal)? The court asked for the survey to be carried out in line with the Constitution. Congress supports claims made by Waqf, but when a Hindu party goes to court...they want to stand with rioters. This shows Congress' role in the politics of polarisation," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

His comments come after a 15-member delegation of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders along with MLAs and MPs were stopped from visiting Sambhal district by the Uttar Pradesh Police earlier this week. Congress delegation is also expected to visit the violence-hit district on Monday.

BJP spokesperson further attacked the Congress and SP for indulging in "competitive appeasement politics." He accused the opposition parties of also indulging in vote bank politics and taking sides with the "rioters."

"This is what I call the politics of CAP - Competitive Appeasement Politics. Kon jyada bada dangaiyo ka bhaijaan ban sakta hai (who can appease the troublemakers more). Kon vote bank ke naam par Sambhal main aag laga sakta hai (who can cause disruption in Sambhal in the name of the vote bank). A competition is ongoing over this. Samajwadi Party says that lower courts would set fire. They go and stand with the rioters and raise questions to the police. Congress is also doing similar kinds of politics. Ask Congress, did they form a delegation for Ram Gopal Mishra who was killed by Jihadi elements in Bahriach? No delegation from Samajwadi Party or Congress went for him," BJP leader Poonawalla said to ANI.

Meanwhile, the state's Congress President Ajay Rai was urged to delay his visit to Sambhal, the party leader said that he would go to Sambhal "peacefully", ANI cited.

"They have issued me a notice and have asked me that my visit will cause chaos. Certainly, we also don't want chaos but peace to prevail. The atrocity and injustice that was done there by the police and the government, I want my leadership to know this. They (police) gave me notice but I will go there peacefully," Rai told ANI.

Earlier this morning, Uttar Pradesh Police issued a notice to Congress state president Ajay Rai requesting him not to visit violence-hit Sambhal.



(With ANI inputs)