BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticises the Aam Aadmi Party, calling Delhi a "poisonous gas chamber" after Chief Justice DY Chandrachud stopped his morning walks due to rising pollution levels.

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi is a poisonous gas chamber: BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Shehzad Poonawalla blames AAP for Delhi`s pollution. Chief Justice Chandrachud halts morning walks due to air quality. Delhi`s AQI recorded at alarming levels across the city.

Following the remarks by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who revealed that he had to halt his morning walks due to the rising air pollution in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla strongly criticised the city’s current situation, describing it as a "gas chamber filled with poisonous air."

ADVERTISEMENT





In a self-recorded video shared on social media, Poonawalla commented on the alarming situation, stating, “News has surfaced that CJI DY Chandrachud has stopped his morning walk due to the rising pollution levels. Delhi has essentially become a gas chamber, with toxic air all around. You can’t even go for a walk without wearing a mask.”





Poonawalla did not stop there. He took a sharp jab at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of shifting blame rather than taking responsibility for the city’s worsening air quality. He remarked, “AAP is still stuck in its blame game. First, they blamed Punjab, then it was firecrackers and the neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Soon, they might as well point fingers at Israel and Lebanon. They refuse to take accountability for the internal reasons behind Delhi’s pollution. Even the much-touted smog towers are not functional. The people of Delhi are suffering, and AAP continues to play politics.”





The national capital has been shrouded in a dense layer of smog, with air quality levels steadily deteriorating. On Friday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 283 at 8 a.m., which falls under the 'poor' category, making it hazardous for residents, particularly those with respiratory issues.





Specific areas of Delhi reported varying levels of AQI, all showing concerning figures. According to the data collected at 8:00 a.m., the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 218, Punjabi Bagh at 245, India Gate at 276, and the Jhilmil Industrial area at a worrying 288.





Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had shared his personal concerns about the capital’s worsening pollution during an informal conversation with journalists at the Supreme Court on October 24. The CJI mentioned that his doctor advised him to avoid his routine morning walks due to the unhealthy air quality, which could potentially lead to respiratory problems.





This growing crisis has sparked widespread concern among residents and public figures alike, with the focus now shifting towards what concrete steps will be taken to address the alarming pollution levels plaguing Delhi. According to ANI, the city continues to grapple with these toxic conditions as authorities face mounting pressure to implement effective solutions to safeguard public health.

(With inputs from ANI)