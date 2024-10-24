According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 36 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius

Mumbai's skyline remained obscure on Thursday morning as the temperatures soared by a degree yet again. According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz Observatory recorded 35.8 degrees which is 1.6 degrees more than normal. Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celcius. Meanwhile, the current temperature was at 35.2oC.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 35 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 84 per cent and the wind speed is 3.7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/ drizzle towards evening/night" for the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI remains 'good'

On October 23, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality was in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85 at 10:05 AM.

Many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'good' AQI. However, Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI slipped further into the 'moderate' category, at 128.

Similarly, other areas like Kherwadi, Borivali, Mazgaon, Vasai and Worli's AQI was in 'moderate' category at 111, 102,130, 113 and 105 respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 120, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 93.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.