Mumbai weather updates: Temperature at 33.8 deg C, AQI remains 'good'

Updated on: 21 October,2024 10:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celcius which is closer to the normal maximum temperature

Pic/ Kirti Surve Parade

Unlike in the previous week, Mumbai skies on October 21 were rather clear and the mercury rose by a degree. According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celcius which is closer to the normal maximum temperature. Santacruz observatory, the Met department data showed, recorded a temperature of 33.6 degrees. 


The present temperature of the city, as per the Mumbai weather updates, is 34.9oC and the humidity is at 90 per cent. Meanwhile, the wind speed is 1.9 km/h. 


The IMD, in their forecast for the city, said that the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.


The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with moderate rain and gusty winds towards evening/night" for the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI remains 'good'

On October 21, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality was in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 46 at 9:05 AM.

Unlike the previous days—per the SAMEER app dashboard—all areas of the city showed 'good' AQI. However, Navy Nagar's AQI was 'moderate' at 104.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 54, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 51.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

