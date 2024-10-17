Dew in the air mixing with dust and other particles is causing the air layer to descend further, leading to the phenomenon known as 'thermal inversion,' according to the BMC. Meanwhile, in its latest Mumbai weather update, the IMD stated that the temperature has dipped one degree below normal

On Thursday, Mumbai was enveloped in a layer of haze that obscured its skyline despite the 'good' air quality, which stood at 80.

Later in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted a statement saying that the fog-like situation has been caused owing to a phenomenon called 'Thermal Inversion'.

"Due to the low temperatures in winter, there is dew in the air. Dust and other particles generated by industries, vehicles, and construction projects accumulate in the air. Dew in the air mixes with dust and other particles, causing the air layer to descend further. This phenomenon is called "Thermal Inversion." The upper layer of air is warmer, so the dew particles are trapped in the lower layer and spread along the ground, resulting in a fog-like situation. Due to such smog, the sun's rays do not reach the ground clearly or intensely, even in the absence of cloud cover. In such conditions, visibility in the atmosphere decreases. Smog forms from a mixture of dust, smoke, and fog. At present, due to the slowing down of the sea breeze, dust and other particles accumulate in the air, contributing to the formation of smog. Such situations are usually observed more frequently in winter than in other seasons," BMC's post read.

As air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celcius which is 1.9 degrees below the normal temperature. Santacruz observatory, the Met department data showed, recorded a temperature of 32.7 degrees, which is 1 degree below the normal temperature.

In its latest Mumbai weather updates, IMD has predicted "Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for Friday, October 18.